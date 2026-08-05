This Simple Addition Takes Fresh Summer Tomatoes To The Next Level

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During high tomato season, figuring out ways to incorporate the hybrid fruit-vegetable into every meal can be a challenge. So why not just snack on them as is? Peak-season tomatoes hardly need any help on their own, except for a sprinkle of flaky sea salt to bring out their sweet, juicy flavors. But if you want to take it up a couple of notches, try adding browned butter. It might sound a bit unusual, but the combination works surprisingly well. After all, butter makes everything better.

Brown butter's rich, nutty flavors complement tomatoes' natural sweetness and acidity without overpowering them. This dish can serve as a standout side, a fresh appetizer, or a light lunch on a hot summer's day. Tasting Table's simple brown butter tomatoes recipe is made by gently cooking butter until the milk solids turn golden brown and spooning it over plated slices. Feel free to riff off this recipe by adding in minced garlic or fresh herbs to infuse the sauce with even more complexity. Those deep, savory flavors will contrast beautifully with the bright, fresh flavor of raw tomatoes.

Butter and tomato make sense as friends. Tomatoes contain high levels of glutamates, the compounds responsible for their umami taste. Browning butter creates even more flavor compounds through the Maillard reaction, making nutty notes that play well with tomato's savory qualities. The best type of butter to use when browning is a high-quality, European or European-style butter with plenty of fat, such as Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter.