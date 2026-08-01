A Nostalgic Frozen Staple Is All You Need For Shortcut Mushroom And Swiss Melts
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A traditional patty melt uses a burger patty, caramelized onions, and Swiss cheese over toasted rye or sourdough bread. But, you can take a flavorful shortcut with the help of Stouffer's Salisbury steaks, a nostalgic frozen staple that substitutes both the burger patty and caramelized onions. Stouffer's Salisbury steak dinner ranked favorably in our taste test of Stouffer's frozen meals, and it also is highly rated by Walmart customers. However, a Walmart customer on Reddit recommends "buying Stouffer's 6 pack [of Salisbury steaks] and a pack of 6 Walmart ciabatta buns, and mushrooms and Swiss and make a bunch of mushroom melts."
To execute this patty melt, cook the Salisbury steaks as per box directions, and while the steak cooks, you can sauté the mushrooms to set aside. Once the steak is finished cooking, assemble the melt by placing it atop a slice of ciabatta bread, followed by slices of Swiss cheese to broil or pop in the microwave until the cheese is melted. Finally, top the patty melt with the sautéed mushrooms and enjoy!
How to upgrade a Swiss, mushroom, and steak melt even further
If you want to stick to the classic patty melt formula, swap Walmart's ciabatta buns for a slice of rye or sourdough bread. You can also keep things simple and neutral by picking up a loaf of thickly sliced D'Italiano's Italian bread, a Walmart selection that is worth buying. You might want to toast the bread first to make it a sturdier foundation.
If you want to further upgrade the Swiss, mushroom, Salisbury steak patty melt, make your patty melt a twist on the famous cheesesteak sandwich by sautéing mushrooms with onions and bell peppers. Cut through the richness of the steak, cheese, and sauce with a slather of hot mustard or a tangy and sweet Thousand Island dressing. You can also top your patty melt with spicy pepperoncini or pickled jalapeños for a bright crunch. Serve your patty melt with a side of frozen french fries for a well-rounded, easy diner-style meal.