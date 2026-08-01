A Nostalgic Frozen Staple Is All You Need For Shortcut Mushroom And Swiss Melts

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A traditional patty melt uses a burger patty, caramelized onions, and Swiss cheese over toasted rye or sourdough bread. But, you can take a flavorful shortcut with the help of Stouffer's Salisbury steaks, a nostalgic frozen staple that substitutes both the burger patty and caramelized onions. Stouffer's Salisbury steak dinner ranked favorably in our taste test of Stouffer's frozen meals, and it also is highly rated by Walmart customers. However, a Walmart customer on Reddit recommends "buying Stouffer's 6 pack [of Salisbury steaks] and a pack of 6 Walmart ciabatta buns, and mushrooms and Swiss and make a bunch of mushroom melts."

To execute this patty melt, cook the Salisbury steaks as per box directions, and while the steak cooks, you can sauté the mushrooms to set aside. Once the steak is finished cooking, assemble the melt by placing it atop a slice of ciabatta bread, followed by slices of Swiss cheese to broil or pop in the microwave until the cheese is melted. Finally, top the patty melt with the sautéed mushrooms and enjoy!