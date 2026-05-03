11 Walmart Breads To Buy, And 4 To Avoid, According To Customers
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With such a large bread section at Walmart, it can be daunting trying to figure out which ones to get, which is why it's helpful to know what customers have to say about them. Walmart doesn't keep truly horrible breads on the shelf; at the time of writing, most breads have at least 3.5 stars from customer ratings, except for new, unrated varieties. However, some are certainly more popular and better-tasting than others.
With our descriptions of the ones to buy and avoid according to customers, you should have a pretty good idea which ones look more like your ideal loaf of bread. There are also three kinds of bread on our list so customer-pleasing that they have over 10,000 daily purchases. So, next time you go to buy bread at Walmart, you'll want to have this list of bread handy to know which ones customers suggest buying and which are better to avoid.
Buy: Dave's Killer Bread 21 whole grains and seeds organic bread loaf
Yes, Dave's Killer Bread is one of the most expensive bread brands available at Walmart, but it's a must-have for many (including our writer). However, customers are willing to pay the higher price for Dave's Killer Bread 21 whole grains and seeds organic bread because of its excellent texture, flavor, and organic ingredients list. In fact, many people feel like it's the best-tasting bread they've ever tried.
Walmart has several Dave's Killer Bread options available, but this one tends to be the most popular, with the website boasting that thousands are bought daily. Reviewers like how nutritionally dense this bread is, with an excellent vitamin, protein, and fiber content. The ingredient list is packed with 21 whole grains and seeds, and those ingredients contribute to the nutty flavor and texture customers like. Reviewers also often mention that it's sweet, with the sweetness coming from organic cane sugar and molasses.
Buy: Dave's Killer Bread thin sliced 21 whole grains and seeds organic bread
Also coming in at the top of the organic category is the thin-sliced version of Dave's Killer Bread 21 whole grains and seeds organic bread loaf, which has similar rating stats. While the name is similar to the other Dave's loaf we mentioned, and the ingredients are the same, there are some differences. First of all, it's cheaper than the regular loaf. However, while it costs less per loaf, the weight of the loaf is less, making it more expensive per ounce.
As the name suggests, the slices of bread in this loaf are thinner than the original, so each piece of bread has fewer calories, which is often preferable. Although, that brings all the healthy macros like fiber and protein down for each slice. Still, customers find this bread filling and just as flavorful as the loaf with larger slices, which often fit their dietary needs better. It's still full of high-quality whole grains and seeds, making the texture and flavor a delight. In fact, some customers eat it alone without so much as a pat of butter because it really doesn't need help.
Avoid: Keto Culture white bread loaf
While it's entirely possible to find a decent loaf of keto bread at Walmart, you may want to avoid the Keto Culture white bread loaf. Sure, it's low carb (only 1 net carb per slice) and doesn't have any added sugar, but it's not as likely to make your bread experience an enjoyable one.
The base for this bread is mainly just starches, gluten, fiber, and protein isolates, which aren't as flavorful as many keto alternatives for wheat flour. However, it is low in calories with no sugar and lots of fiber, which reviewers like. If you just look at it as a yeasty, fiber-filled diet ingredient vehicle, it might work for you. Unfortunately, an unusually large number of reviewers end up giving it a 1-star rating, making it a risky gamble, especially since it's fairly expensive with small pieces of bread. Reviewers complain about the bread size and that it's full of holes. Plus, they don't like the flavor, how stale it is, and how badly it crumbles (especially when thawed from frozen). For many, it's really only passable when toasted.
Buy: Lewis Bake Shop Better Way white keto bread
The good news is that Walmart has a keto bread that customers seem to actually like: Lewis Bake Shop Better Way white keto bread. It's a much more palatable keto bread than some, earning ratings as high as the best ordinary non-keto loaves. Just looking at it, you can tell the slices are thick, fluffy, and soft, which goes a long way to making keto bread likable.
The slices are low in calories, with plenty of fiber and protein but no sugar. The bread base is still a blend of starch, proteins, and fibers, but it works better here, with the large majority of reviewers giving it a 4- or 5-star rating. The difference here is that reviewers say it actually tastes good and has a nice, fluffy texture rather than gritty, crumbly, and overly rubbery like some other keto breads. Since it almost tastes like regular white bread, it tends to be a win for those on a keto or low-carb diet. Thus, those switching to a keto or low-carb diet count this as a favorite since it's so similar to regular bread.
Buy: Sara Lee Artesano original white pre-sliced bread
If you're looking for a good loaf of white bread, one of the highest-rated and most bought loaves is Sara Lee Artesano original white pre-sliced bread. Sara Lee already gets bonus points for using natural ingredients like sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup in its white bread. But it's the flavor and texture of this bread that customers rave about, causing them to buy over 10,000 loaves daily. While it might be more expensive than the cheapest breads at Walmart, customers find the flavor makes it worth it.
Reviewers talk about how much they like this bread's buttery, slightly sweet flavor as well as its lightness, softness, and fluffiness. Some reviewers say it's the best they've ever tasted, with one person describing it as tasting fairly close to home-baked bread. It's thick enough to use for Texas toast, and it crisps up nicely when toasting or making grilled cheese. Reviewers also like that it stays soft and fresh for a long time.
Buy: Nature's Own Butterbread sliced white bread loaf
Its name alone probably has you wanting to try Nature's Own Butterbread sliced white bread loaf. It's one of the best white breads on the market, with over 10,000 loaves sold daily. Where this bread shines is its subtle buttery flavor, which adds richness, as well as a nice softness that's still firm enough for spreading ingredients. For many reviewers, it's the best bread they've ever tasted, and they like that the price isn't too high to buy often.
Butterbread is made without artificial preservatives, flavors, or high fructose corn syrup. The calorie count isn't too high, either. This type of bread is good enough to eat all by itself, but it works for everything from toast to sandwiches. Reviewers especially like to use it for dishes with even more butter, like grilled cheese or croutons, to double up on the buttery flavor. They also say it seems to stay fresh longer than some other breads, even beyond its expiration date.
Avoid: Freshness Guaranteed sliced Artisan wheat
If you're more of a wheat bread person, you may be tempted to go over to the fresh deli bread section and try the Freshness Guaranteed sliced Artisan wheat bread. Unfortunately, reviewers don't rate this bread as highly. Despite being lower rated, the loaf is more expensive than some of the better-rated loaves of Freshness Guaranteed bread. Thus, it's better to skip because there are certainly better whole wheat and deli bread options.
The ingredient list may draw you in since they're all familiar ingredients you're likely to use to bake bread at home, and it's sweetened with sugar and honey. Unfortunately, the percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews for this bread is low. Those who don't like it say it's sliced too thick, flavorless, and crumbly. Even if you get it several days before the freshness date on the label, they say this thickly sliced bread tends to be stale with a hard texture like cardboard. Customers often find that toasting doesn't help but only makes it drier.
Buy: Nature's Own Honey Wheat sandwich bread
Nature's Own Honey Wheat sandwich bread is another bestseller, with the Walmart website exclaiming that thousands of customers bought it in the last day. One reviewer best explains the popularity of this bread by saying it's a compromise bread for their family that provides the nutritional advantages of wheat bread with a flavor and texture that still appeals to family members who prefer white bread.
While the ingredient list doesn't look like homemade bread, the company says none of the flavorings, colorings, or preservatives are artificial. The good news is that the sugar comes from honey and sugar rather than high fructose corn syrup. It's not necessarily fluffy or soft, but reviewers say it's consistent, works well for a variety of uses, and they like that it's perhaps better for them than plain white bread. Plus, it stays fresh for a long time (especially in the fridge).
Buy: Lewis Bake Shop honey wheat half loaf bread
Another well-reviewed wheat bread at Walmart is the Lewis Bake Shop honey wheat bread that comes in a half-loaf size. While it's only 12 ounces, it's also only $2. Reviewers like this bread for its freshness, softness, and mild wheat flavor.
While this bread uses sugar and honey as the sweetener, and it doesn't contain artificial additives or colors, some of the ingredients aren't ones the average home cook would use to bake bread. Beyond liking this bread's flavor and texture, reviewers appreciate that the half loaf means they can finish it before it goes bad. Plus, they enjoy how thick the slices are while still being lower in calories than some other breads. Those who have tried multiple flavors of Lewis Bake Shop bread tend to count this one as their favorite. The wheat flavor is mild, which makes it more likable for those who don't ordinarily like wheat bread.
Buy: Canyon Bakehouse heritage style honey white gluten free bread
The most expensive bread on our list is Canyon Bakehouse heritage style honey white gluten-free bread, coming in at over four times as expensive as the cheapest loaf. However, at the time of writing, it's also the highest-rated bread on our list. This is a healthy bread you can find in nearly any grocery store in the frozen food section. Once you get it home, it's fresh on the counter for 7-10 days, or you can simply put it back in the freezer. Reviewers tend to find it the best alternative to making gluten-free bread at home.
While reviewers still find this bread somewhat dry, they say it's more like regular bread when toasted. However, it's not overly dense and small like many other gluten-free breads and is sometimes even quite soft. Once they've tried this gluten-free bread, customers seem reluctant to go back to other brands if this one isn't available.
Avoid: Marketside French baguette
If you're craving a good French baguette, the Marketside French baguette over in the bakery section of the store is likely to leave you disappointed. The idea is to take this loaf home and heat it up in the oven to enjoy. While it's among the cheapest breads on our list, it might not even be worth a try since it's nothing like having a real French baguette.
The ingredient list makes this look almost like bread you'd bake at home, but that's where the positives seem to end. While there are a lot of good store-bought baguettes out there, this one gets a lot of negative reviews. It seems that people who turn it into garlic bread aren't complaining about it as much as those trying to eat it by itself. It should be soft inside and crisp outside, but it's soft outside and stays dry even if you bake it. The quality seems inconsistent, with it sometimes being flat or doughy. Plus, the last time our writer bought one, it broke in the bag before getting it home, despite babying it. The odd flavor doesn't match expectations either.
Buy: D'Italiano reduced calorie Italian bread
If you're looking for a better choice in the French and Italian loaves section of Walmart, one that's highly rated is the D'Italiano reduced calorie Italian bread. Reviewers rave about this bread, making it worth a try if you haven't sampled it already. Customers like the flavor and soft texture, saying it also stays fresh for a long time.
Despite having fewer calories than the regular version, it doesn't taste like diet bread. They also like that it's not full of air and has plenty of fiber, which seems to keep them fuller longer than a lot of white bread does. Yet, it's still some of the softest bread many people have experienced. Several reviewers think it's the best bread out there taste-wise, but they also lament that it's often out of stock because of its popularity. Plus, they find it stays fresh longer than other brands.
Buy: D'Italiano Italian bread
The regular D'Italiano Italian bread also has great ratings. Customers enjoy both the texture and flavor of this bread and are generally happy buying it. It seems to be a neutral choice, but it is a good and consistent bread without being overly expensive.
If you opt for regular D'Italiano Italian bread instead of the reduced-calorie version, the price is the same, but there are several differences. For one, it's a larger loaf for the same price. Plus, a single slice has as many calories as two slices of the reduced-calorie version. The ingredient list is also different, with less fiber and protein per serving. Reviewers like that it's soft and pillowy rather than dry or crumbly, has large pieces, and tastes good any way you use it. One person mentions it tasting similar to how bread tasted years ago. They also like that it stays fresh for a long time.
Buy: The Cheesecake Factory at Home famous brown bread wheat mini baguettes
If you love the brown bread at Cheesecake Factory, you'll want to look for The Cheesecake Factory at Home famous brown bread wheat mini baguettes in Walmart's bakery section. If you put it in the oven to warm a bit before eating, reviewers find it just like the soft, sweet brown bread they get at the Cheesecake Factory.
There are two baguettes in each package, and they're a little more indulgent than the other breads on our list, as they have more calories and sugar for a half-baguette serving. Customers like the sweetness, though, and it has just a few additives. Reviewers find it good just as it is, with butter, toasted, or turned into a sandwich, or even grilled cheese. However, check that the package is sealed, as reviewers say ones that come unsealed are hard.
Avoid: Freshness Guaranteed Italian bakery bread boule
Over in Walmart's bakery section, you'll want to avoid the Freshness Guaranteed Italian bakery bread boule. Whether you're thinking of buying it for slicing or to fill with your favorite soup, the reviews indicate that this inexpensive bread boule isn't always a winner.
Walmart's website doesn't give any nutritional information for this item, but it does have an ingredient list, which looks more commercial than homemade. Some reviewers seem to like these just fine, but there are a lot of 1- and 2-star reviews. They often complain that they mold easily or turn hard before their freshness date. They're also often underbaked, raw, or at least gummy inside, and sometimes even strangely soft outside, which doesn't work for using it as a soup bowl. Although, some customers have solved the underbaked bread problem by simply baking it longer at home.
Methodology
To decide which bread to include on our list, we went straight to the Walmart website and looked at the bestsellers as well as the highest and lowest-rated breads in each category. Several of these are also ones that our writer has personally tried, including both of the ones from Dave's Killer Bread, Nature's Own Honey Wheat, the Marketside French baguette, and The Cheesecake Factory at Home brown bread baguettes. Categories included were white bread, wheat bread, keto bread, organic bread, frozen bread, half loaves, and French bread and Italian bread. We looked at the protein bread category, too, but found nothing with outstanding or low ratings.
The ones we suggest purchasing are largely bestsellers, with Walmart selling thousands of these loaves daily. The ones to buy have ratings of 4.6 stars or above, with the bulk of reviews in the 4- to 5-star range. The ones that we suggest avoiding have a rating of under 4 stars, and a significant percentage in the 1- to 2-star range. All information was accurate at the time of writing.