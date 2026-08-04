Next Time You Make Broccoli, Add A Splash Of This Condiment (It's Magic Every Time)

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Before you relegate broccoli to side-dish duty yet again, try dressing it up in condiments you never considered before. You might be surprised by the flavor magic that ends up on your dinner plate. Thankfully, broccoli's versatility makes this easy, so even the simplest pantry staples can turn out to be a game-changer. Indeed, all it takes is a splash of soy sauce, and your broccoli will taste better than ever.

Soy sauce's umami depth is in a league of its own. Savory aromas surround the senses before you even dig in, and once you do, sweet and salty notes begin dancing around the edges of your palate. This complexity elevates broccoli to new heights, and yet the change hardly feels out of place. The soy sauce's rustic taste only serves to complement the broccoli's own earthy spunk, both flavor tones brought together seamlessly as you cook.

Joining this veggie in the pan, for example as a glaze for a simple sauteed broccoli, the soy sauce's caramelization will highlight its sweetness even further. The same goes for a stir-fry dish, in which soy sauce (plus a few extra ingredients) creates a savory-sweet coat of flavor for broccoli and other veggies. On a bundle of roasted or grilled broccoli, even a few sweeps of soy sauce can make all the difference. If nothing else, try a soy sauce dressing for a toothsome bowl of broccoli salad and complete your homemade dinner in a brand-new way.