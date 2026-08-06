Give Shrimp Cocktail A Po'boy Upgrade With One Easy Sauce Swap
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Shrimp cocktail makes a perfectly refreshing and briny appetizer. The combination of poached shrimp, a squeeze of lemon juice, and zesty cocktail sauce is a straightforward style of presentation; however, a simple sauce swap can level up this old-school recipe. Fans of po'boys know the bold punch and creamy texture that remoulade brings to a sandwich, which is what makes this sauce an ideal addition to your next shrimp cocktail.
Similar to how the sauce complements an oyster, fried fish, or shrimp po'boy, remoulade can also enhance the taste of the poached shrimp in a cocktail recipe. The basics of a remoulade sauce recipe call for mayonnaise mixed with spicy mustard, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, paprika, cayenne pepper, and a handful of chopped herbs including parsley, garlic, and, in some instances, chives. You can conveniently pick up a bottle of Louisiana Remoulade Sauce from the grocery store or prepare your own recipe for more control over the flavor.
This sauce swap is an easy way to liven up a classic shrimp cocktail. Simply replace the vibrant, red cocktail sauce you'd usually use as a dip with a pale pink, po'boy-inspired remoulade. If you're taking inspiration from a Mexican-style coctel de camarones, in which shrimp is chopped and mixed together like a seafood salad, try tossing your crustaceans in the remoulade sauce instead. The creamy consistency and spicy, tangy taste of the remoulade opens up plenty of possibilities to upgrade this dish even further.
Elevating a remoulade-dressed shrimp cocktail
Change up your typical poached shrimp in favor of a grilled or air-fried version for a unique textural upgrade. Otherwise, give your crustaceans more of a po'boy twist by battering and frying them first. Don't forget a generous sprinkle of any of the best Cajun seasonings as a finishing touch on top. As for the remoulade, use Old Bay Hot Sauce in your homemade recipe for seafood-friendly spice — you can always punch up the sauce with even more heat for the spice-seekers, too. You can also chop up celery and add it to the remoulade for an extra bit of crunchy texture.
Serve up remoulade-dressed shrimp cocktail as an intro to a multi-course meal or as part of an appetizer spread. It can also make an excellent addition to a grazing or snack board with chopped raw veggies, crackers, and other complementary ingredients. Take inspiration from po'boy sandwiches and serve New Orleans-style rolls on the board alongside the remoulade dipping sauce, shrimp, and Southern accouterments like cooked andouille sausage. You can even transform this humble appetizer into a creamy, seafood salad sandwich by filling a po'boy roll with the remoulade-coated shrimp. However you choose to dress up this treat, it's sure to satisfy.