Give Shrimp Cocktail A Po'boy Upgrade With One Easy Sauce Swap

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Shrimp cocktail makes a perfectly refreshing and briny appetizer. The combination of poached shrimp, a squeeze of lemon juice, and zesty cocktail sauce is a straightforward style of presentation; however, a simple sauce swap can level up this old-school recipe. Fans of po'boys know the bold punch and creamy texture that remoulade brings to a sandwich, which is what makes this sauce an ideal addition to your next shrimp cocktail.

Similar to how the sauce complements an oyster, fried fish, or shrimp po'boy, remoulade can also enhance the taste of the poached shrimp in a cocktail recipe. The basics of a remoulade sauce recipe call for mayonnaise mixed with spicy mustard, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, paprika, cayenne pepper, and a handful of chopped herbs including parsley, garlic, and, in some instances, chives. You can conveniently pick up a bottle of Louisiana Remoulade Sauce from the grocery store or prepare your own recipe for more control over the flavor.

This sauce swap is an easy way to liven up a classic shrimp cocktail. Simply replace the vibrant, red cocktail sauce you'd usually use as a dip with a pale pink, po'boy-inspired remoulade. If you're taking inspiration from a Mexican-style coctel de camarones, in which shrimp is chopped and mixed together like a seafood salad, try tossing your crustaceans in the remoulade sauce instead. The creamy consistency and spicy, tangy taste of the remoulade opens up plenty of possibilities to upgrade this dish even further.