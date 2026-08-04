Not Oil, Not Milk - Pancake Mix Is 10X Better With A Dollop Of This Staple

a stack of hot, delicious pancakes is hard to resist, and enthusiasts of the dish have no shortage of tips, tricks, and hacks for making them even more delectable. One way to make your pancake mix 10X better involves not oil, not milk, but a dollop of a pantry staple you might not have considered: mayonnaise.

This might seem counter-intuitive, as we commonly think of mayonnaise as deeply savory, a world away from the sweetness usually associated with pancakes. But the more you think about it, the more sense it makes to include mayo (after all, it's one of the 15 tricks we suggest for making the fluffiest pancakes). Mayo is predominantly an emulsification of eggs and oil, which already feature in many pancake batter recipes.

Mayo isn't just a convenient substitute for the eggs and oil. It also makes pancakes softer, richer, and fluffier — so much so that a recipe for American pancakes on Hellmann's official website promises, "you won't know whether to eat them or use them as a pillow." In pancake recipes that call for mayonnaise, some — like the aforementioned Hellmann's recipe — do still call for a little oil, while others replace the oil and eggs entirely with mayo, so you may need to experiment before finding a recipe you prefer. One example is to lightly beat 2 tablespoons of your preferred mayo into ⅔ cup of milk, then pour in a sifted mixture of 1 ¼ cups of all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar, and 1 teaspoon of baking powder. After combining, your batter will be ready for the griddle.