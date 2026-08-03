Tartar Sauce Vs Aioli: What's The Actual Difference

If you've been out to eat at a restaurant in the past decade or so, chances are you've come across the term "aioli." Likewise, if you've ever visited any seafood joint, you've likely seen tartar sauce on the menu. While both are similar in look and consistency, assuming the two are the same would be a grave mistake.

At its most traditional, aioli is an ancient sauce of Mediterranean origin made from garlic and olive oil emulsified into a smooth, creamy paste, and seasoned with a dash of salt. The emulsification process is laborious, and ingredients like egg are commonly added to speed up the job. The combination yields a base similar to mayonnaise, but distinct thanks to its strong garlicky flavor.

A simple tartar sauce recipe, on the other hand, uses mayonnaise as the base. Tangy ingredients such as pickles, capers, and mustard are added. It's the addition of these bright ingredients that helps cut through the rich base — making it perfectly complementary to fried seafood. As such, aioli has its own set of complementary dishes.