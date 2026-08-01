The Right Oven Temperature Range For Perfect Chicken Breasts, Every Time
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Cooking chicken breasts in the oven is a popular method among people looking for a healthier alternative to frying. Chicken breasts are a great source of lean protein, and are lower in calories and fat compared to other parts of the chicken, like legs and thighs. However, because of their lower fat content, chicken breasts tend to dry out during cooking, leaving them leathery and unappetizing. So, when cooking chicken breasts in the oven, what is the ideal temperature range so they come out golden, juicy, and full of flavor, instead of dried out like the sole of a shoe?
We asked chef Jess Pryles, founder of the Hardcore Carnivore brand and judge on the new "Pitmasters" Food Network series for advice. "I'd use around 375-400 F to encourage some browning without dragging out the cooking time," she says. "Chicken breast dries out because it is overcooked, not because the oven was set to the wrong number." She adds that, to cook the perfect chicken breasts in the oven, "the important things are even thickness and removing the chicken as soon as it reaches the correct internal temperature."
Chef Pryles has another tip to prevent drying out, saying, "Try to make them an even thickness by lightly pounding or butterflying them." Of course, pounding and butterflying only work for boneless chicken breasts, which are usually sold with the skin also removed. Test out chef Pryles' suggestion following this simple way to butterfly a chicken breast, or pound the breasts with a rolling pin if you don't have a meat mallet.
Cooking boneless, skinless vs bone-in chicken breasts in the oven
When done, the oven-baked chicken breasts "should look opaque and lightly golden," says chef Pryles, whose new meaty cookbook, "Prime Cuts" is out soon. She adds a caveat, saying, "However, visual clues can be misleading with chicken, and safe cooking temps are really important so make sure you use a thermometer to check for an internal temperature of 165 F in the thickest part."
Using a thermometer to tell when the chicken breasts are done is especially important when you cook them in the oven with bone and skin on. In this case, roasting is a more appropriate term than baking, as you will need to cook the chicken at a higher temperature so the meat cooks thoroughly. The bones and skin protect the delicate white meat from drying out, keeping it juicy while the skin turns golden, crispy, and delicious.
An easy technique is to set the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit and place the seasoned bone-in chicken in a broiler pan over a wire rack, which helps to speed up the cooking process. It will take about 30-35 minutes for the breasts to be fully cooked, but make sure by taking the internal temperature.
If you're of the boneless persuasion, try this lemony sheet pan chicken piccata recipe for a quick and easy weeknight dinner. Or choose one of our many chicken breast recipes for flavorful dinners, like baked chicken breasts stuffed with tomato and spinach which help the meat retain moisture.