The Right Oven Temperature Range For Perfect Chicken Breasts, Every Time

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Cooking chicken breasts in the oven is a popular method among people looking for a healthier alternative to frying. Chicken breasts are a great source of lean protein, and are lower in calories and fat compared to other parts of the chicken, like legs and thighs. However, because of their lower fat content, chicken breasts tend to dry out during cooking, leaving them leathery and unappetizing. So, when cooking chicken breasts in the oven, what is the ideal temperature range so they come out golden, juicy, and full of flavor, instead of dried out like the sole of a shoe?

We asked chef Jess Pryles, founder of the Hardcore Carnivore brand and judge on the new "Pitmasters" Food Network series for advice. "I'd use around 375-400 F to encourage some browning without dragging out the cooking time," she says. "Chicken breast dries out because it is overcooked, not because the oven was set to the wrong number." She adds that, to cook the perfect chicken breasts in the oven, "the important things are even thickness and removing the chicken as soon as it reaches the correct internal temperature."

Chef Pryles has another tip to prevent drying out, saying, "Try to make them an even thickness by lightly pounding or butterflying them." Of course, pounding and butterflying only work for boneless chicken breasts, which are usually sold with the skin also removed. Test out chef Pryles' suggestion following this simple way to butterfly a chicken breast, or pound the breasts with a rolling pin if you don't have a meat mallet.