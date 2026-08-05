What Happens When You Eat Expired Ketchup?

No one wants to suffer the ill effects of eating spoiled food. According to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 48 million Americans fall sick due to foodborne illnesses every year, with 128,000 of them getting hospitalized. So, if you have inadvertently consumed expired food, there's a good reason to be worried. Having said that, the chances of falling seriously ill or ending up in the hospital from eating expired ketchup are extremely slim.

How long condiments last depends entirely on the condiment in question. Those made using dairy products or eggs, like mayonnaise or aioli, will spoil faster than mustard or hot sauce, which use ingredients that have natural preservatives. Ketchup falls into the category of condiments that have a fairly long shelf life thanks to its high amounts of vinegar, salt, and sugar, which are all common preservatives. This means it doesn't spoil easily even after it passes the expiry or best-by date. An unopened bottle of ketchup stays good for up to two years past its best-before date if stored properly. Once opened, it's typically safe to eat for about six months if kept refrigerated.

Once a bottle of ketchup has hit its best-by date, that doesn't necessarily mean it has gone bad. The frustrating truth behind "sell by," "use by," and "best by" labels is that in many cases, they encourage people to throw away perfectly good food. The fact is that there are better ways to tell if your ketchup has gone bad, and once you get a handle on these, it's unlikely you'll ever end up eating spoiled ketchup.