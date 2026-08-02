11 Common Mushroom Myths, Debunked

Did you know that if you step into a circle of mushrooms, you might be transported to another world? That's because these circles are actually fairy rings, created by fairies and elves, and they have magical abilities to turn into portals to another realm. Okay, you got us, that's just an old folklore tale, and it has no basis in reality. Shame, it would have been fun.

Fairy rings are clearly a myth, but not all inaccuracies around mushrooms are so strikingly obvious. In fact, there are many pervasive myths surrounding mushrooms, plenty of which sound perfectly plausible, making them much harder to spot.

To figure out and debunk some of the most common mushroom myths, we had to turn to the experts. We spoke to chef Juan Pajarito, the executive chef at New York restaurant Avant Garden and former executive chef at mushroom restaurant Third Kingdom, as well as Alan Bergo, forager, cookbook author, and founder of Forager Chef, to put to bed some of the most common and widely believed mushroom myths. Prepared to be schooled.