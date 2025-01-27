8 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Mushrooms, According To A Professional Chef

It's no secret that mushrooms can be dirty. They're grown in the ground, and it's easy for soil to cling to their tender flesh. The last thing you want is to bite into your mushrooms and experience the crunch of that dirt in your favorite dish. Giving your mushrooms a rinse or soak in water might seem like the obvious solution, but dousing them with water is not the best way to clean mushrooms. Mushrooms are more than 90% water and they can absorb any water they are exposed to. This can be problematic when they're cooked. The excess moisture can cause them to steam instead of crisp, ruining their meaty texture.

For best results, use a damp paper towel, a mushroom brush, or a pastry brush to gently wipe any dirt or soil away. You can easily get rid of the dirt without sacrificing the texture. If your mushrooms are covered in soil and no amount of damp paper towels or brushing will do the job, you can safely rinse your mushrooms. The key is to move quickly to minimize the time they're in water.