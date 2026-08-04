Why Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Isn't Technically Whiskey

Scan the Jack Daniel's section at your local liquor store, and you're likely to spot a bottle of Tennessee Honey. What you won't spot, however, is the word "whiskey" anywhere on its label. This is because Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey is not actually a whiskey, but a whiskey-based liqueur. Why does this classification matter?

In order for a spirit to be legally labelled as whiskey, it must adhere to a specific set of criteria. Namely, the liquor must be distilled from a fermented grain mash at less than 95% ABV and bottled at 40% ABV or higher. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey clocks in at 35% ABV, slightly below the industry standard for full-proof liquors. It's still punchy — about on-par with the potency of herb-infused Jägermeister – but doesn't cut the mustard, legally. The addition of honey, which is not a traditional whiskey ingredient, also disqualifies Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey from true whiskey status.

Still, this spirit has some claim to the cosmetic dressings of the distinctive Tennessee whiskey subcategory. Tennessee whiskey must be produced in the state, made mostly of corn (at least 51% in the mash bill), aged in new charred oak barrels, and use a charcoal-mellowing process. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey is a blend of the distillery's flagship Old No. 7 Tennessee whiskey and a honey liqueur made from real honey. With this formula, the bottle tenably straddles the categories of liquor and liqueur. Subsequently, its mouthfeel is also markedly thicker than that of traditional whiskey.