What Does Aldi Do With Unsold Food?

Given Aldi's generous refund policy on any food item a customer is not 100% satisfied with, it's easy to wonder where all those Aldi food returns go. The short answer is that all of those items are disposed of for both safety and liability reasons, but what about the food that Aldi doesn't manage to sell in the first place?

The chain is deeply committed to sustainable practices, and even lays out on its website how it plans to reach a goal to get to zero operational waste and cut food waste down to 50% by the year 2030. Included in that plan are policies for how to combat food waste. A

ldi has multiple policies in place that govern how to deal with different types of unsold food products and many items go to those in need rather than simply being thrown away. While food products that couldn't be sold for whatever reason but are still safe to eat are donated, other food that is no longer edible but can go somewhere other than the landfill is recycled in other ways.