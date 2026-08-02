The Best Types Of Cheese For Delicious Homemade Cheese Fries, According To Experts

Cheese fries are a treasure. Indulgent, warm, and gooey — they strike the perfect balance between textures, offering a comforting, umami-packed snack. They're pretty straightforward to make but there are some ways you can really amp them up. While nailing the cook on the fries matters, it's the cheese that makes all the difference. To narrow down the best type to use, we spoke with a couple of experts to get some handy tips to help you along the way.

Clare Malfitano, the chef de cuisine for Murray's Cheese, likes to use cheese sauce rather than shredded cheese. This provides a richer, creamier finish that tops crunchy fries perfectly, and it will lead to a more even coating. But it's better to make your own cheese sauce, as this will allow you to control the flavors and consistency. "For a truly ooey-gooey, over-the-top cheese fry, similar to nachos, you really want even distribution of cheese throughout," Malfitano says, "and cheese sauce will deliver on that while also remaining warm for much longer than melted cheese, which will become tougher the more it cools."

Still, the choice of cheese is important. "The best cheeses for a cheese sauce would be those that are high moisture — think a Gouda, cheddar or Havarti," she explains. "The extra moisture in a younger cheese loosens the protein structure of the cheese, which we see in action when we make a grilled cheese." This makes the cheese melt easier, creating that famous pull.