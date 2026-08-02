Norwegian-Style Hot Dogs Ditch The Buns For Another Classic Bread
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There are enough regional hot dog styles in the United States to produce plenty of debate and some unusual topping combos, but if you look abroad for examples like the Norwegian-style hot dog, you'll find international cooks are just as good at making the humble wiener their own. Head down to Chile, and you'll find a creamy combo of mashed avocado and mayonnaise, while the bacon-wrapped and bean-laden Sonoran dog so popular in Arizona originated in Mexico. But most hot dog styles from around the world still stick with the classic bread bun, just maybe with a different type of roll. That's what makes Norwegian-style hot dogs' use of potato flatbread so special.
Flatbread isn't the only thing that makes Norway's hot dogs unique, but it's their defining feature. Norwegian potato flatbreads, called lefse, are a staple of the country's cuisine. They're made in several different styles and used as a side for both sweet and savory dishes, or rolled up and folded over for wraps and sandwiches. The version used in the Norwegian-style hot dog is called a lompe, which is a little thinner and smaller than the standard lefse, and is primarily made for hot dogs specifically. Soft and flexible, it's made with cooked potato and flour, and folded over the franks like a giant taco, or completely wrapped around them like a thin burrito. Beyond the unique potato flavor, the thin flatbread doesn't overwhelm the hot dog the way a bun can, and lets the meat shine.
Use the potato flatbread lefse to make delicious Norwegian-style hot dogs
While lefse (and lompe) may be available in areas of the United States with Norwegian heritage, like Minnesota and the Upper Midwest, you may have a hard time finding them in grocery stores. In that case, your best choice might be making traditional lefse yourself. While it might seem like a lot to make from scratch, the recipe is pretty simple, and you'll get more use out of your flatbread than just wrapping weenies. Try buttering some and sprinkling with cinnamon sugar as a dessert, for example. You'll also find brands like Mrs. Olsen's Potato Lefse online. Trader Joe's even put out a lefse in April 2026, although it's a limited release.
To complete your Norwegian-style hot dog, you'll also need the right toppings. Ketchup and mustard are staples just like in the U.S., along with grilled, raw onions, and crispy fried onions, so you can keep things simple if you like. However, Norway has some decidedly Scandinavian hot dog toppings as well, like herby potato salad and shrimp salad. If you want to get really wild (and really Norwegian) with it, you could also wrap your frank with a layer of lingonberry jam, although this isn't quite as popular in Norway as the other toppings. Or, just go with your own favorite hot dog toppings. The potato flatbread anchors the Norwegian-style hot dog and is a great alternative to your standard bun-bound sausage.