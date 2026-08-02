Norwegian-Style Hot Dogs Ditch The Buns For Another Classic Bread

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There are enough regional hot dog styles in the United States to produce plenty of debate and some unusual topping combos, but if you look abroad for examples like the Norwegian-style hot dog, you'll find international cooks are just as good at making the humble wiener their own. Head down to Chile, and you'll find a creamy combo of mashed avocado and mayonnaise, while the bacon-wrapped and bean-laden Sonoran dog so popular in Arizona originated in Mexico. But most hot dog styles from around the world still stick with the classic bread bun, just maybe with a different type of roll. That's what makes Norwegian-style hot dogs' use of potato flatbread so special.

Flatbread isn't the only thing that makes Norway's hot dogs unique, but it's their defining feature. Norwegian potato flatbreads, called lefse, are a staple of the country's cuisine. They're made in several different styles and used as a side for both sweet and savory dishes, or rolled up and folded over for wraps and sandwiches. The version used in the Norwegian-style hot dog is called a lompe, which is a little thinner and smaller than the standard lefse, and is primarily made for hot dogs specifically. Soft and flexible, it's made with cooked potato and flour, and folded over the franks like a giant taco, or completely wrapped around them like a thin burrito. Beyond the unique potato flavor, the thin flatbread doesn't overwhelm the hot dog the way a bun can, and lets the meat shine.