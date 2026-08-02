Start Making Potato Salad Russian-Style For A Hearty, Textural Upgrade
Not all varieties of potato salad are created the same, and there are a few things that make Russian potato salad unique compared to what you might have grown up eating. A lot of it comes down to the ingredients that go into Russian potato salad, like ham or vegetables. But what these mix-ins do that really kick the side dish up a notch is give it a textural upgrade.
I used to live in a predominantly Russian neighborhood in Queens, New York where I ate this potato salad a few times and enjoyed the textural components that differed from recipes I grew up on. In addition to ham, the core ingredients in a Russian potato salad that set it apart include hard-boiled eggs, grated carrots, peas, and chopped pickles. Beyond the heartiness and flavor that these ingredients provide is their textural value. Ham will offer tender and chewy bites, which is a nice difference from those pillowy potatoes. Then there will be a mild crunch from the carrots and pickles that make it to the bowl. To top it off, those peas and hard-boiled eggs add softness that contrasts against the rest of the Russian potato salad. It all comes together with a creamy, mayo-based dressing.
Tips for making and serving Russian potato salad at home
There are many recipes for making Russian potato salad, but there are some useful tips that will help you prepare any variation of the dish. First, if you prefer to boil your carrots for less crunch, save water and time by boiling them with your potatoes and eggs. Just keep in mind that it generally takes longer to boil eggs than it does diced potatoes or carrots — so set a timer. You can also add acidity and balance to the mayo-based dressing with pickle brine or vinegar, coating the vegetables only once they've cooked and cooled. Alternatively, switch up the ingredients and add in other vegetables like beets or celery, fruits like sliced apples, or use salami instead of ham.
Ready to serve up some Russian potato salad? You can add it to your cookout spread just like you would other iterations of the dish. Otherwise, serve it as a main with crackers or bread, since the ham and eggs add protein and make it hearty. In Russia, it might be served with smoked meats or pickled vegetables that might already be in your fridge. To use up any leftovers (and prevent food waste), throw the potato salad on top of some greens for an effortless lunch.