Start Making Potato Salad Russian-Style For A Hearty, Textural Upgrade

Not all varieties of potato salad are created the same, and there are a few things that make Russian potato salad unique compared to what you might have grown up eating. A lot of it comes down to the ingredients that go into Russian potato salad, like ham or vegetables. But what these mix-ins do that really kick the side dish up a notch is give it a textural upgrade.

I used to live in a predominantly Russian neighborhood in Queens, New York where I ate this potato salad a few times and enjoyed the textural components that differed from recipes I grew up on. In addition to ham, the core ingredients in a Russian potato salad that set it apart include hard-boiled eggs, grated carrots, peas, and chopped pickles. Beyond the heartiness and flavor that these ingredients provide is their textural value. Ham will offer tender and chewy bites, which is a nice difference from those pillowy potatoes. Then there will be a mild crunch from the carrots and pickles that make it to the bowl. To top it off, those peas and hard-boiled eggs add softness that contrasts against the rest of the Russian potato salad. It all comes together with a creamy, mayo-based dressing.