The Forgotten 1950s Dairy Queen Sundae You Can Still Order Today (Just Ask For This)
Dairy Queen is one of the most recognizable and long-running fast food chains nationwide. After the original location opened in 1940, the chain began to expand over the next few decades — and so too did the offerings. Some have remained staples, but others have vanished from menus. That's the thing about having nearly 80 years of ice cream history: items come and go, leaving mourning fans behind. Of all the discontinued Dairy Queen items we wish would return, there's a particular 1950s-era treat that you can actually experience today with some simple ordering know-how: the Dixie Belle Sundae.
The Dixie Belle is good, old-fashioned deliciousness. Essentially, this sweet treat is just Dairy Queen's signature rich, creamy vanilla soft serve drizzled in both hot fudge and butterscotch and then sprinkled with pecans. While there don't seem to be any official recipes or history available online, the combination has been deduced based on vintage Dairy Queen posters advertising the Dixie Belle Sundae, as well as older customers who remember ordering it.
Naturally, those customers continued to request the Dixie Belle after it was officially discontinued. On one Facebook post about the sundae, one commenter recalled making it for regulars in the '70s. These DQ patrons passed down the vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, butterscotch, and pecan makings of the Dixie Belle so we can still enjoy it today. All you have to do is order a regular hot fudge sundae and request the additions of butterscotch and pecans.
Ordering and upgrading a Dixie Belle sundae today
The Dixie Belle ingredients are a perfect combination. The velvety vanilla is a creamy base; the hot fudge brings bittersweet, chocolatey richness; the butterscotch plays against that with a deeper, more toffee-like sweetness; and pecans contribute nutty crunch. If you're looking for Dairy Queen secret menu items to satisfy your cravings, your wishes will be granted when you add butterscotch and pecans to a hot fudge sundae.
Remember Dairy Queen toppings can vary from location to location, because DQ operates as a franchise. Different owners choose to stock up on different things. If you find yourself at a Dairy Queen without butterscotch, ask for caramel instead — you'll end up with a very similar flavor profile. This applies to the nuts, too. Not every DQ might have pecans. For example, Dairy Queen has since discontinued a once-beloved topping, wet walnuts. If you have your heart set on trying a true Dixie Belle, bring your own pecans.
Of course, you can also upgrade your secret menu Dixie Belle Sundae, especially once you try it, love it, and want to build on it. Amplify the chocolate component with added texture by requesting chocolate chips or brownie chunks. Swap out the pecans for peanuts for a saltier kick. On a similar note, Heath Bar or Butterfinger pieces would match the sundae's profile. For a sweet, airy finish, add whipped cream; or to incorporate a different fruit sweetness, opt for bananas instead.