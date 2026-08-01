Forget Vitamix: 9 Cheaper Alternatives That Spare Your Wallet Without Sacrificing Quality
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Vitamix seems to be much more than just a blender; many regard it as a lifestyle, and that's originally why it was created. Introduced in the late '30s by the Barnard family, vegetarians and staunch believers in the power of whole-food nutrition, the blender was created to whip fruits and vegetables seamlessly together into a variety of tasty foods. Today, the classic Vitamix Legacy Series is considered by many to be the gold standard of blenders, and sells for around $500 to $700. Those with a Vitamix will tell you it's worth every penny, but honestly, that doesn't mean it's the right blender for you.
It's joked that a Vitamix can turn rocks into sand. It does have a powerful 2-horsepower (around 1,500 watts) motor, but that doesn't mean it's designed for your individual needs or budget. There are so many other great blender brands that are dependable, powerful, and, not for nothing, a lot more affordable. For smooth sauces, smoothies, hot soups, and so much more, check out these blending and processing alternatives we found. They're loved by their fans, easier on the wallet, and may be exactly what you're looking for.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Blendtec Total Blender Classic
The Blendtec Total Blender Classic, priced about $100 cheaper than a Vitamix, seems to be the blender most often placed in comparison. Also used commercially, the blender has a 1,560-watt motor, a variety of popular blender settings, 10 speeds (plus pulse), and preprogrammed cycles for things like smoothies, batters, and hot soups. "We like the Blendtec way more than the Vitamix! ... It's digital, easier to clean, and fits under the cabinets." said one Redditor on a "Best blender that isn't Vitamix" thread. Many others on the same thread also sang Blendtec's praises.
You can purchase a Blendtec Total Blender Classic from Home Depot for around $399.
Oster Classic Series Heritage Blender
The Oster Heritage Blender is commonly known as the beehive blender. Fans tell tales of old beehive blenders that go back generations and are still in use today. Beside the stylish vintage aesthetic, the 6-cup glass pitcher (dishwasher safe) is appreciated by customers for its durability and compatibility with the 1,000-watt motor. You only get two speeds with a high/low toggle switch, but satisfied buyers say it gets the job done — and at a much, much lower cost.
You can get the Oster Classic Series Heritage Blender from Amazon for around $83.
Zwilling Enfinigy Power Blender
The Zwilling Enfinigy Power Blender stands toe-to-toe with Vitamix on its 8-cup roomy blender jar and comes very close to meeting the same power with an impressive 1,400-watt motor. Six programmed settings make it easy to go from crushing ice to making a smoothie. When compared to Vitamix, one customer on Crate&Barrel mentions the Zwilling is quieter, while another declared, "Great blender! Got this instead of a Vitamix, and it has been worth it."
You can get the Zwilling Enfinigy Power Blender from Crate&Barrel for around $299.
Nutribullet Power Core XL Blender
The Nutribullet Power Core XL Blender comes with a whopping 72-ounce pitcher and a robust 1,400-watt motor. This blender has popped up in several revered culinary and home publications for its efficiency in the kitchen and economical price. Customers couldn't agree more, with reviews raving that the blender can puree through large amounts of whole fruits and vegetables without leaving any lumps, the suction cups on the bottom keep it still, and the vented lid makes it easy to work with hot ingredients.
You can get the Nurtribullet Power Core XL Blender from Amazon for around $99.
Ninja Professional Plus Premier Blender and Food Processor
While we don't think you need a food processor anymore, Ninja disagrees and brings you the Professional Plus Kitchen System. That includes a 1,400-watt motor, a 72-ounce pitcher, two 24-ounce cups, an 8-cup processor bowl, and many blades. The fans are here for it, loving its power and price.
You can get the Ninja Professional Plus Premier Blender and Food Processor at Walmart for around $199.
Breville's the Fresh and Furious
When it comes to Vitamix alternatives, many people look toward Breville's Fresh and Furious blender to meet their needs. Its jug is a bit smaller than others at 50 ounces, and the motor is only 1,100 watts, but the heavy-duty base and trusted performance have owners singing its praises. "I wouldn't trade it for any other blender as it is highly versatile and easy to clean," says one reviewer on Breville. "Truly a wonderful product."
Get the Breville Fresh and Furious on Amazon for around $200.
Cleanblend Blender Classic
This 1,800-watt powerhouse surpasses the pulsing power of Vitamix and still offers the same 64-ounce space to blend in. "I have a Cleanblend and love it," declared one Reddit poster. "Use it all the time — no issues. Makes nut-based dressings as smooth as grocery store dressings with no soaking required!" It's hard to argue with the power — and the price.
You can get the Cleanblend Blender Classic on Amazon for around $185.
Cuisinart Hurricane Pro 3.5 Peak HP Blender
This Cuisinart has the highest-in-class motor with 3.5 horsepower, beating out Clearblend and Vitamix. The speed control adjusts from 1,500 to 25,000 RPM but can "Turbo Boost" to 30,000. There are programs for smoothies, soups, and cleaning, plus memory control functions. "Absolutely exceptional machine," says one Cuisinart reviewer. "All smoothies made with frozen anything [are] effortless for this motor and blade set. The consistency and texture it leaves is top notch perfect."
You can pick up a Cuisinart Hurricane Pro 3.5 Peak HP Blender at Walmart for around $245.
KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender with Tamper
The KitchenAid K400 comes with a tamper, something the other blenders on this list don't include, and it houses a 1,200-watt motor, which is mid-range for power on this list. This appliance has also received great reviews on its powerful performance and ability to stand the test of time. "Works as well as my old Vitamix at a fraction of the cost," says one KitchenAid reviewer plainly. Isn't that what we're looking for?
You can get a KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender with Tamper at Home Depot for around $299.