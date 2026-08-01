Forget Vitamix: 9 Cheaper Alternatives That Spare Your Wallet Without Sacrificing Quality

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Vitamix seems to be much more than just a blender; many regard it as a lifestyle, and that's originally why it was created. Introduced in the late '30s by the Barnard family, vegetarians and staunch believers in the power of whole-food nutrition, the blender was created to whip fruits and vegetables seamlessly together into a variety of tasty foods. Today, the classic Vitamix Legacy Series is considered by many to be the gold standard of blenders, and sells for around $500 to $700. Those with a Vitamix will tell you it's worth every penny, but honestly, that doesn't mean it's the right blender for you.

It's joked that a Vitamix can turn rocks into sand. It does have a powerful 2-horsepower (around 1,500 watts) motor, but that doesn't mean it's designed for your individual needs or budget. There are so many other great blender brands that are dependable, powerful, and, not for nothing, a lot more affordable. For smooth sauces, smoothies, hot soups, and so much more, check out these blending and processing alternatives we found. They're loved by their fans, easier on the wallet, and may be exactly what you're looking for.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.