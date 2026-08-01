Popular At Potlucks In The 1960s, This Carrot Salad Is A Rare Side Dish These Days

Old dishes from the 1960s don't have the best reputation today, but sometimes you can find a rare one that surprises you with its appealing simplicity. Think of how quickly you can whip up an ambrosia salad because people were all about feeding a crowd while dealing with a hundred other things. Prioritizing speed and convenience can sometimes create issues in the taste or visual appeal department (take a look at the 1950s tuna and waffles dinner if you dare), but some unexpected combos just work — say a carrot and raisin salad.

A rare side dish these days, carrot and raisin salad is an old-school Southern classic from the 1960s and '70s that was a potluck favorite, and the combo isn't as unusual as it sounds at first. Made with a very basic mayo-sugar dressing, it's essentially a carrot coleslaw with sweet, plump raisins added for some sweetness. That mix of crunchy, creamy, and sweet is the same basic contrast behind a standard Southern coleslaw.

It was a common enough recipe back in the day that Chick-fil-A even had it as a side dish for decades, though it was allegedly discontinued due to low sales. "No one bought it. We probably sold 1-2 per day," wrote a Redditor who claimed they worked at the chain. A potential lack of interest in the salad and the introduction of other salads are likely why carrot and raisin isn't a popular potluck dish anymore. However, if you see the appeal in its freshness and simplicity, the core formula requires only five ingredients: carrots, raisins, mayo, sugar, and an acid, plus salt.