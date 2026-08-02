Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Budget Knife Sharpener Is Easy, Space-Saving, And Under $10

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Die-hard cooks will swear by the benefits (and prestige) of sharpening knives on a whetstone, as keeping tools in pristine condition is a point of pride among restaurant chefs. This may be true for culinary professionals, but most home cooks don't share that intense sentiment. Not everyone has the time nor the skill to sharpen their knives themselves, and sending your knives out to be sharpened can be expensive and leave you with without your most trusty knives for a few days. Rather than risking damaging your knives by trying your hand at a wet stone, you should instead use Consumer Reports' best-rated budget knife sharpener anytime you sense your knives beginning to dull.

The KitchenIQ Deluxe Diamond Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener was selected as Consumer Reports' best budget manual knife sharpener at less than $10. Different from electric knife sharpeners, which require a power source and feature rapidly spinning wheels that sharpen to different grits, a manual knife sharpener is much more simple. The KitchenIQ manual knife sharpener features two different slots each with a different grinding grit to help return a sharp edge to your knife. One slot is coarse for very dull knives, and the other slot is has a fine grit to help sharpen an existing edge. Depending on how dull your knife is at the moment, you may only need the fine grit to return a razor-sharp edge to your knife. However if the knife is extremely dull, you'll need to start with the coarse grit before moving on to finely sharpen the edge.