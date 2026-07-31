How Long Is Too Long To Leave Water In A Coffee Maker Reservoir?

Coffee maker reservoirs require regular cleaning and maintenance to prevent contaminated or stagnant water from affecting the quality of your beverage as well as your wellbeing. In most cases, you shouldn't leave tap or filtered water in a coffee maker reservoir for longer than 24 hours, and distilled water shouldn't be left for more than 48 hours. After a couple days, the water can become contaminated with dust, debris, bacteria, algae, or mold. Draining, cleaning, and refilling the reservoir on a regular basis will ensure the water you use each day is clean and safe, and that the only flavors you detect in your coffee are the ones intended.

This advice applies to all models and brands. Clear containers are especially susceptible to rapid bacterial and fungal growth, but you should never leave water in any Nespresso canister, Keurig reservoir, or drip coffee maker. Although the water may be safe after two days, it's best to get into the habit of dumping out leftover liquid each day and washing the container. Clean the reservoir with hot water and mild soap or place it in the top rack of your dishwasher, if it's safe to do so. Let it air dry completely before refilling it with fresh water — and consider only using filtered or distilled water to prevent mineral buildup. If you have a drip coffee maker, the easiest way to clean the reservoir is with vinegar. Fill it with a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water and start a brew cycle. When complete, refill the reservoir with tap or filtered water and run the cycle again, repeating to remove all traces of vinegar.