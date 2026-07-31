Don't Pass Up These Trader Joe's Shrimp Rolls On Your Next Trip — We Ranked Them No. 1

Trader Joe's is well known for creating multiple incarnations of a single grocery item, and most are pretty inventive. While some come and go, many stick around for permanent status, including quite a few of the chain's tasty shrimp concoctions. Some reside in the fresh prepared-foods collection, but many of the best shrimp dishes rest within TJ's frozen chambers — that includes the option that Tasting Table placed in the number one position: Trader Joe's Shrimp Noodle Rolls.

This entree (or appetizer if preferred) easily perches at the very top of our ranking of 12 Trader Joe's Shrimp Products, which includes other favorites in the genre, such as Ginger Shrimp Lo Mein, Thai Shrimp Gyoza, and Shrimp Boom Bah. But there's just something about those Shrimp Noodle Rolls that appeals to a wide range of appetites and taste preferences. Here's a look at what pulls that devotion to the forefront of Trader Joe's seafood meal planning.

After ranking a dozen Trader Joe's shrimp offerings, based on flavor, texture, complexity, and value, our taste tester, Carmen Varner, calls the flavor and texture of the Shrimp Noodle Rolls "utterly drool worthy," for several reasons. "The exterior of the dim sum-style noodles (made of potato starch, rice flour, and tapioca starch) is crisp and slightly crunchy thanks to a light fry in oil," she says, "but then some parts of it are chewy. It's a fantastic dynamic." Another noteworthy feature is the interior of the noodle rolls, which Varner calls "excellent." Trader Joe's lists filling ingredients such as seasoned mixed vegetables along with marinated and cooked shrimp, herbs, and seasonings. "Finally, I can taste the ginger," notes Varner, "but there's also a lingering complexity from the soy sauce."