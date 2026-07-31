This Is My Pick For The Best New Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Of 2026 So Far

Three trends have emerged across the nation within the best new fast food sandwich offerings of 2026: Ranch is king, spicy is very in, and snack wraps are definitely back. I've tried a number of new items that fall under these strictures this year; Sonic produced an unfortunately bland Garlic Parmesan Ranch Crispy Tender Wrap, while Burger King kicked up its chicken sandwich by adding a new (though hardly exciting) Loaded Jalapeño sandwich to its line-up, and Arby's finally returned its delicious Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich to the menu. But my pick for the best of the bunch this year so far is Whataburger's Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick'n, with its complex flavors and multilayered kick of spice.

The Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick'n starts with a breaded, fried chicken filet but it doesn't end there. Slapped on a potato roll, a layer of creamy, pimento-style cheese spread is added to the mix. Said spread combines the sharpness of cheddar cheese with the bite of the red peppers and adds an extra-velvety smoothness, which in turn balances the salty, fatty deliciousness of the patty and adds complexity to the spice and sweetness brought about by the hot honey chili crisp that the sandwich is bathed in. No other new chicken sandwich on the market offers as much, or tastes as good. The sandwich costs $7.99, and you can turn it into a Whatameal for $3 more (all prices taken from a Corpus Christi location).