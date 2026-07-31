Are Organic Berries Worth It?

Many berry lovers find relief and a feeling of safe harbor when sticking to organic blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and more — but are organic versions really worth the extra cost and effort to obtain them?

To gain some insight on that very legitimate question, we reached out to an expert, Linda Ziedrich, the blogger behind A Gardener's Table and the author of "First Fruits" and "The Curious Kitchen Gardener." She feels that, "organically grown fruit is always better for your health and the health of the Earth." She points to the Environmental Working Group (EWG) assessment that commercial, non-organic strawberries are highly likely to be contaminated with pesticide residuals. As to the price factor, she notes that, "only you can decide whether going organic is worth the extra cost."

There's plenty of consensus on the pesticide issue, with Harvard Chan School's Environmental-health professor Philippe Grandjean making a strong argument for eating organic food, noting that pesticides remain on commercial non-organic produce even after it's been washed. Some studies also suggest these pesticides can harm the brain health of children, so choosing organic is wise as a precaution, including for pregnant and breastfeeding women. However, when discussing organic berries versus conventionally grown ones, not everyone feels the situation is quite so urgent. That includes our second expert, who discusses blueberries in particular.