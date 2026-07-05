10 Foods You Should Always Buy Organic

Eating organic foods is a way of life for some people, whereas others stick to conventional foods for a wide range of reasons. Regardless of your philosophy, there's no doubt that conventionally farmed foods often carry more pesticide residues than their organic counterparts. Residues are regularly assessed through the USDA's Pesticide Data Program, and 2019 testing found that more than 99% of samples had residues below EPA-established tolerance levels. Nevertheless, some people prefer to minimize their exposure as much as possible by choosing organic certified foods, which forbid the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, GMOs, and more. Not to mention, these methods of farming are more beneficial for the environment and natural ecosystems.

That said, organic foods are often more expensive than conventionally farmed foods, so it isn't always feasible to go all out and switch your grocery habits. To discern which foods you're better off buying organic, we spoke to a handful of nutrition experts to get the scoop. While they highlighted specific foods or categories they recommended purchasing organic, they also acknowledged the cost barrier. Therefore, although you should prioritize buying organic versions of these foods, the most important thing is to eat a varied diet to get adequate sources of nutrition.