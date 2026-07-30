The Best Time Of Year To Buy Le Creuset For A Deep Discount, According To Reddit

Dutch ovens can get infamously expensive, and Le Creuset is one of the priciest luxury brands in the game. Foodies saving up for a splurge want to make their dollar stretch as far as possible. On a wildly lucky day, you might be able to score secondhand Le Creuset at a thrift store. But, for the deepest discount and the most reliable quality, the best time of year to buy Le Creuset is during the company's factory-to-table (FTT) sale.

Le Creuset's FTT sales are destination shopping events held roughly three times each year. Unless that event happens to be in a city near you, get ready to take a road trip. According to a Reddit thread, the first-ever FTT sale was held in Charleston, South Carolina in September 2016. In the decade since, FTT sales have been held all across the U.S., from Ohio to California, Texas, Florida, Minnesota, and more. Dates vary, but there fairly consistently seems to be a sale sometime during September.

When the sale finally rolls around, tickets are sold for specific time slots throughout the day. Another post dedicated to Le Creuset's FTT sales is filled with tips for navigating these high-traffic, high-adrenaline events. Seasoned visitors recommend arriving up to an hour early to stand in line if you want a sought-after item like a bread oven. Once inside, commenters advise, "You grab a big cart on your way in and go crazy. Definitely grab stuff and put in cart even if you are undecided."