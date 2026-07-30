The Best Time Of Year To Buy Le Creuset For A Deep Discount, According To Reddit
Dutch ovens can get infamously expensive, and Le Creuset is one of the priciest luxury brands in the game. Foodies saving up for a splurge want to make their dollar stretch as far as possible. On a wildly lucky day, you might be able to score secondhand Le Creuset at a thrift store. But, for the deepest discount and the most reliable quality, the best time of year to buy Le Creuset is during the company's factory-to-table (FTT) sale.
Le Creuset's FTT sales are destination shopping events held roughly three times each year. Unless that event happens to be in a city near you, get ready to take a road trip. According to a Reddit thread, the first-ever FTT sale was held in Charleston, South Carolina in September 2016. In the decade since, FTT sales have been held all across the U.S., from Ohio to California, Texas, Florida, Minnesota, and more. Dates vary, but there fairly consistently seems to be a sale sometime during September.
When the sale finally rolls around, tickets are sold for specific time slots throughout the day. Another post dedicated to Le Creuset's FTT sales is filled with tips for navigating these high-traffic, high-adrenaline events. Seasoned visitors recommend arriving up to an hour early to stand in line if you want a sought-after item like a bread oven. Once inside, commenters advise, "You grab a big cart on your way in and go crazy. Definitely grab stuff and put in cart even if you are undecided."
Exclusive Factory-to-Table pop-up sales might be worth the road trip
How much notice the brand gives between announcing the FTT sale and hosting it tends to vary. One Reddit commenter writes that, judging by post dates on Le Creuset's Instagram account, "They usually announce the sale on a Friday and the tickets go on sale the following Monday. The San Jose sale was announced about 2 months ahead on 2/7, the Columbus sale was announced about 6 weeks ahead on 5/16, and then the Hartford sale was announced 8/1, only 1 month ahead." Fans eager to attend might consider following the cookware brand's social media account and turning on post notifications.
These ticketed pop-up shopping sessions offer exclusive discounts. FTT sales are also known for carrying hard-to-find pieces, such as rare, collectible Le Creuset colors, shapes, and styles. However, the company's official website also currently has a "Specials" page listing Factory-to-Table sale items at up to a 40% discount. How long these products will be available at these prices — as well as how these online price tags compare to the markdowns available at in-person FTT events — remains to be seen.
Want to avoid the in-person sale chaos? Year-round, Sur la Table is the best place to buy premium kitchenware at sale prices. Discount stores like TJ Maxx also sporadically stock Le Creuset factory seconds with small flaws. Le Creuset outlet stores typically carry the brand's classic line at a cheaper price, but these are customarily equipped with the classic black phenolic knobs. If you plan to put your cookware piece in the oven, you'll need to purchase a replacement oven-safe stainless steel knob. Exact inventory often varies from one Le Creuset outlet store to the next, as well.