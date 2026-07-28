The Buffalo Wild Wings Spin-Off That Only Operates Online (And Why It May Be Worth Ordering)
Wild Burger by Buffalo Wild Wings hopes to stake a claim for the wing joint as a major force in the burger world. The restaurant works as a ghost kitchen that only provides delivery service. It's clear that the burgers are being cooked out of Buffalo Wild Wings kitchens given the addresses of the establishments directly line up with actual Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants. This is why it's hard to determine how many Wild Burgers locations exist; they seem to pop up on delivery apps in concert with Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants. Indeed, Wild Burger sells only two unique items that aren't on the Buffalo Wild Wings menu — fried pickles and build your own burgers.
Burgers start at a base price of $13.99 for a single burger (all prices taken from a Rhode Island location), you can pile on tons of mostly-free toppings like crispy pickles, cool lettuce, zesty pepper Jack cheese, and house-made guacamole. There are also a ton of Buffalo Wild Wings sauces to choose from, from the spice-forward Wild sauce to the rich bacon aioli. Vegan diners won't feel left out with the complex, earthy black bean burger selling for $12.49. Otherwise, customers can order up Buffalo Wild Wings menu favorites like the bacon smashed hatch chile burger — which happens to be the best menu item at Buffalo Wild Wings that's not chicken — and the Southwestern black bean burger.
Food influencers say Buffalo Wild Burgers are juicy
Is it more expensive to eat at Buffalo Wild Wings or Wild Burger by Buffalo Wild Wings? A single Black Bean Burger costs $19.35 with taxes and fees, but without a tip factored in (all prices from a Rhode Island location). The same order costs $15.11 picked up at your local Buffalo Wild Wings establishment. So while the base price is the same, having it delivered adds multiple expenses.
That leaves just one more important question: How do the burgers taste? Influencers who have tried Wild Burger seem to enjoy what they have to offer. TikTok's @codychows proclaimed, "That thing is a beast!" while showing off how juicy the chain's burgers are. "The meat is seasoned beautifully, it's cheesy, it's saucy, it's crispy from the lettuce. This thing is so juicy!"
YouTuber Hungry4Munchies offered a different take. While he liked a lot of what the chain did it came to its burgers, he still had some issues with their presentation. "The only complaint I have really is the bun tastes cheap," he said. "The top bun is thick, you're getting a lot of bread and I don't feel like they did nothing extra to it."
While there's plenty of flavor to be had in each bite of Wild Burger, it's not a guarantee that the chain will always be around — after all, Buffalo Wild Wings once had a completely different name. Times change, menus evolve — but the pure flavor of Wild Burger have us hoping this spin-off will stick around.