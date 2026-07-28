The Buffalo Wild Wings Spin-Off That Only Operates Online (And Why It May Be Worth Ordering)

Is it more expensive to eat at Buffalo Wild Wings or Wild Burger by Buffalo Wild Wings? A single Black Bean Burger costs $19.35 with taxes and fees, but without a tip factored in (all prices from a Rhode Island location). The same order costs $15.11 picked up at your local Buffalo Wild Wings establishment. So while the base price is the same, having it delivered adds multiple expenses.

That leaves just one more important question: How do the burgers taste? Influencers who have tried Wild Burger seem to enjoy what they have to offer. TikTok's @codychows proclaimed, "That thing is a beast!" while showing off how juicy the chain's burgers are. "The meat is seasoned beautifully, it's cheesy, it's saucy, it's crispy from the lettuce. This thing is so juicy!"

YouTuber Hungry4Munchies offered a different take. While he liked a lot of what the chain did it came to its burgers, he still had some issues with their presentation. "The only complaint I have really is the bun tastes cheap," he said. "The top bun is thick, you're getting a lot of bread and I don't feel like they did nothing extra to it."

While there's plenty of flavor to be had in each bite of Wild Burger, it's not a guarantee that the chain will always be around — after all, Buffalo Wild Wings once had a completely different name. Times change, menus evolve — but the pure flavor of Wild Burger have us hoping this spin-off will stick around.