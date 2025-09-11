Buffalo Wild Wings Was Once Known By A Slightly Different Name

Buffalo Wild Wings (or B-Dubs, as it's been lovingly referred to over the years) — three words that instantly conjure up visions of orange-stained napkins, sauce-drenched chicken wings, and the fond memories of watching countless sports games, blurring into one boisterous montage. It's a name so familiar that anything else just sounds almost jarring and foreign to the ears. And yet, before the beloved sports bar franchise built an empire out of its iconic moniker, it once went by a slightly different name: Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck.

It all started in 1982, when Jim Disbrow and Scott Lowery—native New Yorkers who had just moved to Columbus, Ohio—found themselves craving authentic, New York-style Buffalo wings. At the time, they were not the mainstream phenomenon they are today, so the pair either had to make an over-8-hour road trip back to New York to get them or take matters into their own hands and open a Buffalo wings joint right where they lived. Spoiler alert: They chose the latter option. And thus, Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck was born.

"Buffalo Wild Wings" is self-explanatory enough, but what does "Weck" mean? It's a reference to another regional delicacy from Buffalo called kümmelweck, also known as beef on weck, or weck for short – another dish that the wing joint offered at the time. German influences combined with the Western New York culinary scene created weck: kaiser sandwich rolls, stuffed with slow-roasted beef slices, and dipped in au jus. So there you have it, one of the most eye-opening facts about Buffalo Wild Wings traces back to its original name, reflecting how it started as a way to bring back the taste of home.