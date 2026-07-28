A Splash Of BBQ Sauce Gives This Classic Cookout Side A Bold New Flavor
Wherever barbecue sauce goes, scrumptious flavors follow. Cascading down grilled meats, it's the one ingredient that truly brings the meal to life. Imbued into a pot of pulled pork, it's pure magic, slow-cooked to perfection. But did you know that's not all it's good for? If you've got a dish of coleslaw in dire need of saving from monotony, this classic sauce is the best way to do it.
Considering how deeply intertwined coleslaw has become with the world of barbecues, adding the signature sauce to it just makes perfect sense. You probably know the creamy, sweet, and tangy taste of a typical coleslaw like the back of your hand by now. This predictability is replaced once you add a splash of sweet and tangy barbecue sauce. Its caramelized depth and smoky aroma seamlessly cut through the typical flavor profile. Along with that is a tangy complexity put together from simmered tomatoes and vinegar, and let's not forget about the spices. While subdued by the coleslaw's mild and fresh nature, the heat is still enough to ignite excitement in every cabbage-filled forkful.
The upgrade that truly makes your coleslaw BBQ-worthy
You can make a quick barbecue sauce with vinegar, ketchup, sugar, hot sauce, and a bit of spices. This combination is commonly used in Lexington-style coleslaw, a barbecue staple down in North Carolina. Alternatively, grocery-brand barbecue sauces are always great as a quick shortcut, with a wide variety of flavors to choose from. Undoubtedly, your barbecue coleslaw only gets better with some honeyed sweetness or hickory smoke intensity. You can amplify other flavors in store-bought options. Get creative with a bit of balsamic vinegar for a unique sweet depth. Perhaps add a few spoonfuls of Chipotle in adobo sauce to give this dish a smoky heat. Conversely, if you'd prefer a lighter spin, something closer to the creamy tang of the original coleslaw, an Alabama white barbecue sauce should do the trick.
No matter where you source your sauce, stir a splash of it into your go-to coleslaw dressing. Blot the carrots and cabbage dry, and coat them with the mixture. Then, give the dish one last taste and adjust with sugar, salt, or black pepper as needed. This is a perfect side dish for all of your barbecued dishes, from smoked ribs and Texas-style brisket to burnt ends. As a topping, it's one of the unexpected highlights that will take your hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches to the next level.