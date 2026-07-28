A Splash Of BBQ Sauce Gives This Classic Cookout Side A Bold New Flavor

Wherever barbecue sauce goes, scrumptious flavors follow. Cascading down grilled meats, it's the one ingredient that truly brings the meal to life. Imbued into a pot of pulled pork, it's pure magic, slow-cooked to perfection. But did you know that's not all it's good for? If you've got a dish of coleslaw in dire need of saving from monotony, this classic sauce is the best way to do it.

Considering how deeply intertwined coleslaw has become with the world of barbecues, adding the signature sauce to it just makes perfect sense. You probably know the creamy, sweet, and tangy taste of a typical coleslaw like the back of your hand by now. This predictability is replaced once you add a splash of sweet and tangy barbecue sauce. Its caramelized depth and smoky aroma seamlessly cut through the typical flavor profile. Along with that is a tangy complexity put together from simmered tomatoes and vinegar, and let's not forget about the spices. While subdued by the coleslaw's mild and fresh nature, the heat is still enough to ignite excitement in every cabbage-filled forkful.