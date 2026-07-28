Forget Tartar Sauce: A Better Way To Add Creamy Flavor To Fish Sandwiches

When making fish sandwiches, tartar sauce is a traditional go-to condiment, but it is far from the only creamy choice. For a cooling richness with a fresh, light taste that can complement fish instead of overwhelming it, try dill yogurt sauce. The tangy, zesty spread is easy to whip up by mixing dill, Greek yogurt, lemon juice, and olive oil, and can be seasoned simply with cracked black pepper, salt, and minced garlic. The smooth sauce keeps the fish filet in its rightful place as the center of the sandwich.

While a simple tartar sauce leads with flavors of mayonnaise and pickles, dill yogurt sauce offers a cleaner, more refreshing spread that can be a welcome addition when served at cookouts and summer picnics. The thick, creamy recipe clings to every nook and cranny of fish sandwiches, and the inclusion of dill offers a bright, herby touch that can complement a range of fried seafood choices. Whether you've selected a white fish or have put together crab cakes, the lemon juice can balance the richness of the fried protein. Recipes can be modified to suit preferences and palates, with more or less dill added to the mix or an extra pinch of salt sprinkled in to taste. Add ingredients slowly and taste as you go.