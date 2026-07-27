6 Piña Colada Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

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Making cocktails from scratch can be great — that is, if you have the time to gather all of the ingredients, measure them precisely, and stock up on all the tools you need. If not, buying pre-mixed cocktails can be the easiest way to enjoy your favorite drink in a jiffy. While there are a lot of brands that create cocktail mixers, some are much better than others. Today, we're going to take a look at several different brands that sell piña colada mixers, and rank them from worst to best.

Piña coladas usually have a cream of coconut and pineapple juice base. After the rum is added, they are either blended with ice or served over ice. Most of the mixers that I bought had directions for both options, depending on what type of drink you're in the mood for. Ultimately, I decided to taste each mixer completely on its own, without rum (which is arguably the best alcohol for piña coladas), so I could just focus on its flavors. I kept the mixers cold and served them over ice.

When tasting each piña colada mix, I focused on a few key things: the texture (which shouldn't be too thick or too thin), the balance between the coconut and pineapple flavors, the amount of sweetness, and the aftertaste. Overall, the key here was finding a perfectly balanced drink in all categories. Now, grab your favorite cocktail glass and let's get tasting!