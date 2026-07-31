Olive Garden Has 2 Steakhouse Sister Chains: One Is Budget-Friendly And The Other Is Upscale

Olive Garden is known for bottomless breadsticks, pasta, and family-style Italian American comfort food, but the corporate clan to which it belongs reaches much more deeply into America's diverse dining scene. Olive Garden's parent company, Darden Restaurants, operates at least nine distinct, full-service dining brands, including two steakhouses that couldn't be any more different if they tried. The first is the casual, budget-friendly chain LongHorn Steakhouse, while the other, Ruth's Chris Steak House, occupies the realm of polished, special-occasion dining.

The two widely popular steak venues weren't always brand siblings. Each began as independently owned upstarts that apparently did a whole lot of things right. Through many years in business, LongHorn eventually made its way to the Darden family by way of RARE Hospitality, a group to which LongHorn belonged before it was acquired by Darden in 2007. With the deal came 287 LongHorn restaurants. Ruth's Chris entered the Darden universe much later under a roughly $715 million deal in May 2023.

Under Darden's guidance, LongHorn grew to it's now 600-plus family-friendly locations, while Ruth's Chris has remained more intimate and upscale with just over 130 U.S. restaurants, either company-owned or franchised. Both brands maintain their own respective identities and menus, which differ on many levels.