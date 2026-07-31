Olive Garden Has 2 Steakhouse Sister Chains: One Is Budget-Friendly And The Other Is Upscale
Olive Garden is known for bottomless breadsticks, pasta, and family-style Italian American comfort food, but the corporate clan to which it belongs reaches much more deeply into America's diverse dining scene. Olive Garden's parent company, Darden Restaurants, operates at least nine distinct, full-service dining brands, including two steakhouses that couldn't be any more different if they tried. The first is the casual, budget-friendly chain LongHorn Steakhouse, while the other, Ruth's Chris Steak House, occupies the realm of polished, special-occasion dining.
The two widely popular steak venues weren't always brand siblings. Each began as independently owned upstarts that apparently did a whole lot of things right. Through many years in business, LongHorn eventually made its way to the Darden family by way of RARE Hospitality, a group to which LongHorn belonged before it was acquired by Darden in 2007. With the deal came 287 LongHorn restaurants. Ruth's Chris entered the Darden universe much later under a roughly $715 million deal in May 2023.
Under Darden's guidance, LongHorn grew to it's now 600-plus family-friendly locations, while Ruth's Chris has remained more intimate and upscale with just over 130 U.S. restaurants, either company-owned or franchised. Both brands maintain their own respective identities and menus, which differ on many levels.
How LongHorn and Ruth's Chris menus compare
LongHorn's menu reflects an everyday-eating persona, with comparatively affordable prices to match. Price variations can occur per location, but the menu generally offers at least seven "legendary" steaks, including the Renegade Sirloin starting at about $17, Flo's Filet at $27, and the Outlaw Ribeye at $35. For more extensive steak details, check out our list of five tasted-tested and ranked LongHorn steaks. LongHorn Grill Master Combo platters add seafood to the experience, while a lunch menu offers steakhouse lunch plates, sirloin salads, ribs, and lots more.
Ruth's Chris, on the other hand, operates on a different level. Darden calls the concept an "approachable fine dining" steak house, and the experience reflects that mentality. Menu prices are considerably higher than those at LongHorn, with dinner entrées ranging from about $45 to $85. Its signature USDA Prime steaks are finished with sizzling butter and parsley and delivered on plates heated to 500 degrees Fahrenheit — which is one of the reasons why Ruth's Chris steaks taste so good. Reservations are strongly encouraged, as a leisurely multi-course dinner can take close to two hours. Though not required, many guests choose "smart casual" or semi-formal clothing.
Unsurprisingly, other sibling brands in the Darden family can likewise vary widely in ambiance, menus, and overall dining experiences. The portfolio also includes Yard House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Chuy's, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's. Of course, if you want a good steak, Ruth's Chris or LongHorn will be your best bet — it just depends on the experience you're looking for.