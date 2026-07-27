This Classic '70s Salad Is The Cookout Side Everyone's Craving Again

It's fresh and zingy — and it's finally regaining popularity after experiencing a brief vogue as a side paired with dinner items everyone ate in the 1970s. Cucumber and onion salad has gone viral on TikTok, where its seasoning and ingredients have gained it new admirers. The creamy texture and the herbaceous, tangy flavor of the dill and the creamy dressing the salad is usually bathed in clash wonderfully with the sharp but sweet flavor of the red onions and the mild, slightly saline flavor of the cucumbers.

The recipe is simple enough; it combines the aforementioned vegetables with a handmade dressing, usually crafted out of mayonnaise, fresh dill, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper. Some versions eschew mayonnaise for a simple vinegar dressing and add other vegetables like peppers, or they use sour cream instead. You can even add zesty ingredients to your cucumber salad like cocktail onions. The choice is up to the maker as to what the dish should taste like in the end – whether it should be creamy or if it should be zesty with a sharp bite. Chilling it, naturally, will bring out the best of its flavors. Its simplicity makes it a wonderful potluck, picnic, or cookout dish — if you're careful to keep it cold to avoid the dressing from spoiling.