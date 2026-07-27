Why Tapatío Fans Are Worried About The Brand's Future
The market for hot sauce in the U.S. is valued around $1 billion, and it's poised to continue growing. It's no surprise that major players are looking to invest in this spicy condiment — in January 2026, a private equity firm called Highland Partners announced its acquisition of Mexican hot sauce brand Tapatío, which was previously family-owned since it's conception in 1971. Diehard fans of this hot sauce are, understandably, concerned about the future of the product and if new ownership will mean a decline in quality and taste.
"Saw the news, had to stock up before the eventual ens***ification," said one Reddit thread, showing a photo of the user's stash of Tapatío. In another thread, many people shared their worries: "Rip. Had a good run but it's gonna be garbage now," said one comment. Another claimed, "Tapatío is dead to me now." A particularly imaginative fan even painted this picture: "Alright good morning Tapatío team. I'm Barry, principal here at Highlander Partners. We have such a unique opportunity to profit off of brand trust that's been built over 50 years. So let's get that dog s*** cheap grade F ingredients into the vats, increase price 25%, and we got a good 2-3 years before the customer figures it out. Muah hah hah."
Clearly, Tapatío fans weren't happy about the acquisition news. But do they really have anything to worry about? Not officially.
Will the Tapatío recipe change?
While fans of Tapatío hot sauce are worried about a decline in quality, there is no hard evidence that Highland Partners is planning to change the recipe. In the January 2026 press release announcing the purchase, the company did not comment on making changes to the original recipe or changing suppliers. Instead, they said it planned to "extend its reach into nascent geographies, broaden its distribution channels, bolster new product development and enter complementary new product categories." So, picture new flavors of Tapatío, much like how Cholula has several different choices.
Another positive is that the Saavedra family, who founded the brand, is staying on in a minority position at the company. This doesn't mean they have power to veto decisions, but they will have some influence. Private equity firms have a reputation for making decisions solely to build shareholder wealth, regardless of how it impacts product quality.
When Campbell's bought the Rao's brand of jarred pasta sauces, the company said it would not change the recipe. Many fans online didn't believe Campbell's, and claimed that it tasted much worse. In all likelihood, whether Highland Partners changes anything or not, social media sleuths will have differing opinions. If you're looking to support a family-owned Mexican hot sauce company, try Valentina, which is popular among spice lovers.