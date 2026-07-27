Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Kitchen Sink Material Makes Cleanup A Breeze

Over the years, stainless steel hasn't always been the most popular sink choice in terms of aesthetics, but it certainly hasn't gone away — and it's unlikely to anytime soon. In fact, Consumer Reports rated stainless steel sinks best overall, earning the highest marks in stain resistance, abrasion, and sharp impact.

Stainless steel in the kitchen isn't new, and it makes sense that it became such a reliable mainstay. Depending on the overall design of your kitchen, there's a lot to love about this particular material: It's easy to maintain and cleans up nicely with a mild detergent and a soft cloth. It does well with regular and high-traffic use, and the durability of stainless steel makes it generally long-lasting. It also costs less than alternatives, such as stone or composite sinks, and it's fairly easy to polish a stainless steel sink using natural household products likely already in your pantry, including flour or olive oil.

But while stainless steel is known for its durability and is clearly worthy of its popularity, it's by no means perfect. One of the main reasons people shy away from stainless steel kitchen sinks is that they can feel too sleek, modern, and minimalistic. They can also be louder than ceramic alternatives, which — depending on the acoustics of your kitchen — is worth considering.