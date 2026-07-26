This Culver's Sister Chain Celebrates Traditional Southern BBQ All Across The South

It's easy to imagine a Culver's sister restaurant serving similar food, such as ButterBurgers, Wisconsin cheese curds, and frozen custard — but that couldn't be further from the truth at a deeply Southern restaurant chain called Jim 'N Nick's Community Bar-B-Q. Instead of Midwestern comfort food like Culver's, this much smaller sister chain rolls out "slow-smoked Southern goodness" day in and day out, based on generational recipes and traditional Southern cooking. We're talking things like classic barbecue and smoked spare ribs, beef brisket, Carolina-style pork, fried catfish, and a parade of Southern side dishes and desserts.

Jim 'N Nick's began as a single barbecue joint in 1985, opened by Jim and Nick Pihakis inside a former pizza restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama. As shared on the company website, their vision was to honor the tradition of classic barbecue masters, use high-quality ingredients, and "serve the whole community like family." The barbecue is slow-smoked for 12 hours, and the team eschews freezers, microwaves, and shortcuts. In other words, they do things the old-fashioned way, even after expanding to the current 60+ locations throughout seven Southern states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Though a chain restaurant, Jim 'N Nick's carries a reputation similar to neighborhood smokehouses — albeit with a lighter, fast-casual aesthetic after a revitalization that added double drive-through lanes and newer technology. But it's still all about what's on the menu, which remains authentically Southern by most folk's standards.