This Popular Tropical Fruit Falls Flat In America, According To Reddit

Although dragon fruit are native to Mexico, as well as Central and South America, the world's top exporter of the fruit is Vietnam. The majority of dragon fruit that is imported to the U.S. is also mainly from Vietnam, and is the white-fleshed variety (note that there are four main kinds of dragon fruit). The fruit can be naturally harvested about three times per year, but thanks to artificial lighting, big producers in Vietnam get almost 10 annually, making it available globally, year round.

Most of the fruit consumed in the U.S. is imported, and it has long been speculated that imported fruit may be picked less ripe in order to survive the long journey to the supermarket, that certain varieties are more durable than others, or that particular food safety treatments can impact flavor and even texture. We couldn't find evidence that this is the case for dragon fruit, but many who have complained about the fruit on Reddit seem to think this is the problem.

"Harvested way too early and they don't get sweeter after they are picked. Then they are often shipped from Southeast Asia to the U.S. or other Western countries, so they have to be picked early and are often quite old by the time you buy them," claimed one Redditor in a different thread. "Most exported fruit are either picked not ripe to not rot during transport, or [are] versions developed for durability and a long shelf life, rather than flavor or nutrition," added another. We may never know for sure why there seems to be so much lackluster dragon fruit in the U.S., but if you're still looking to get lucky and pick up a sweet, flavorful one, here's what to look for at the grocery store.