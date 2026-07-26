McDonald's Isn't Actually Putting Hollandaise Sauce On Its Bagel Breakfast Sandwiches

McDonald's breakfast is pretty well known at this point. It's also been thoroughly scrutinized, especially about whether or not you're getting real eggs. Some might even debate whether a certain breakfast sandwich is better with ham, bacon, or sausage. But one thing that's often overlooked is the sauce that goes on McDonald's breakfast bagels. Many people assume it's hollandaise, even going so far as to claim they have proof. However, McDonald's doesn't claim the sauce is hollandaise and that word isn't even used anywhere in the description of the bagel sandwiches.

According to McDonald's website, a breakfast bagel sandwich features a toasted and buttered bagel, topped with eggs, cheese, your protein of choice, and "creamy breakfast sauce." Both the bagel sandwiches and the sauce were introduced in 1999, and currently there are 25 ingredients listed in the breakfast sauce. A typical homemade hollandaise recipe uses about five ingredients, and while a made-from-scratch sauce will require less than a commercial version that uses preservatives and stabilizers, that's still a significant difference. In comparison, Knorr-brand hollandaise from Walmart only has 13 ingredients. The breakfast sauce offered at McDonald's simply has a lot of ingredients that a hollandaise does not.

Reddit discussions show plenty of disagreement over what the condiment could be, with some users calling it hollandaise and others arguing that it's something else. One Redditor found a middle ground and called it a "fast food version of hollandaise." To make matters slightly more complicated, some international locations, like McDonald's in Australia, actually offer real hollandaise sauce. That said, the Egg McMuffin was actually inspired by eggs Benedict, and McDonald's acknowledges that fact. However, hollandaise was replaced with cheese when it was created, and the McMuffin is still served without sauce.