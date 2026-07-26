What Cut Of Meat Is A French Roast?

If you're planning to cook the French roast whole, you can sub it in for any of these pot roast recipes. Although it will cook beautifully in a slow cooker, you can also opt for a slow braise in the oven. Just use the French roast in place of short ribs in this red-wine braised beef recipe. After three hours with aromatics, the meat will be fork-tender and perfect for serving with creamy garlic mash, herbed rice, or roasted root vegetables.

Have a smoker? Some say smoking chuck roast just like brisket will produce amazing barbecue — so why not try it with French roast? Serve with classic barbecue side dishes like creamy mac and cheese, potato salad, baked beans with bacon, and cast-iron skillet corn bread. Whichever way you cook it, you should have plenty of leftover beef that you can get creative with — think brisket sandwiches, chili, beef enchiladas, or even fully loaded nachos.

If you've purchased a French roast but decide you want Denver steaks, it's easy to portion this cut into steaks. As long as it's trimmed nicely, just lay the roast flat and cut 1.5- to 2-inch-thick steaks. The best way to cook Denver steak is grilled on high heat and basted until medium rare. Because of the marbling, some chefs even slice it thinly and use it for Korean barbecue.