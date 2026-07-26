This Multi-Purpose Kitchen Utensil Makes Slicing Strawberries A Breeze

It's worth noting that this hack is best for quickly cutting strawberries when you need them for a recipe, such as angel food cake. The strawberries will be chopped and perfectly sized for baking, but because of how the masher is designed, they won't be cut as cleanly as they would if you'd carefully cut them all by hand with an extra-sharp knife.

However, for cutting any soft fruit quickly, the meat masher is the answer. The safety blades make it tricky to cut into firmer skin, so it's not ideal for harder fruits and veggies, but it's great for bananas or other berries. It's also a solid hack if you want to break up butter for baking, or for chopping softer cooked foods, including potatoes and yams, pumpkins and squash, or apples and pears, as well as stewed tomatoes for a homemade pasta sauce. It can even be a handy sidekick if you're making your own baby food.

But before you start mashing into all your soft foods, there are a few things to consider. While many meat mashers are made of nylon and can be used with nonstick pans, be wary of using them on stainless steel, as it can scratch the finish. Regardless of material, you should also always ensure you clean your meat masher quickly and thoroughly after use, especially if handling raw meat.