Baby Back Ribs Will Be Your Favorite Cut Of Meat When You Add This To The BBQ Sauce

Baby back ribs are a popular choice when it comes to pork ribs because of their juicy, meaty texture and rich, fatty flavor, and they're a blank canvas when it comes to rubs and sauces. Whether you go with spicy, sweet, or tangy, any of those classic BBQ flavors work well on these ribs. We tend to think the best BBQ sauces are balanced in flavor, working in harmony. Enter your new not-so-secret ingredient: Dr Pepper soda.

This soda boasts having 23 different flavors, but most people find it nutty and peppery, with notes of caramel, cherry, and vanilla. This complexity makes it an ideal addition for your next batch of homemade BBQ sauce, as it adds not only sweetness, but also a peppery zest to complement the robust flavor of baby back ribs.

Adding Dr Pepper to your BBQ sauce is a simple undertaking. As with a simple sweet and tangy BBQ sauce recipe, simply heat all the ingredients in a sauce pot, bring to a boil, and then reduce and simmer. It only takes five minutes for the flavors to come together, but some recipes call for 20 minutes or more — or until it has reached the right consistency. Dr Pepper BBQ sauce sees the main liquid ingredient, like cider vinegar, replaced either partially or entirely by the soda. Alternatively, simply reduce a couple cans of Dr Pepper on the stove top until you have a syrup, then stir in your choice of BBQ sauce and simmer.