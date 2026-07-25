This Herb Blend Gives Your Roast Chicken Instant French Flair

In roast chicken, the simplest approach is to sprinkle herbes de Provence over the oiled meat, along with salt, black pepper, and any other seasonings. If preferred, you can also marinate the chicken in orange juice beforehand for a citrus vibrancy to match the herbs' bright aroma. Lemon zest, one of the best ways to add more flavors to roasted chicken, is another spectacular companion should you want a lighter touch.

For an approach that further embraces French cuisine, chicken Provençal is worth a try. Dredge the chicken in flour first, then season it with 1 or 2 tablespoons of herbes de Provence as you're pan-searing it. Next, add a splash of dry white wine and surround the chicken with a few veggies before oven-roasting everything for an hour with occasional juice-basting. Embedded in a crisp sweetness and a gorgeous herby fragrancy, this is the dish to make when you want a restaurant-worthy main course for dinner.

Other than directly sprinkling the herbes de Provence into the meat, you can also make a compound butter with it, à la the French classic poulet rôti. Butter is the secret to Julia Child's crispy roast chicken, and this one is no different. Rub the butter both underneath the skin and all over the exterior. Roasted for about an hour, it should come out of the oven glossy and crispy on the outside, yet perfectly juicy, tender, and flavor-laden on the inside. Alternatively, a herbes de Provence olive oil used in place of regular cooking oil is another phenomenal way to roast your chicken.