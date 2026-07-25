Why There Isn't Just One Way To Make Georgia-Style Barbecue

Despite the regional splintering, a few things hold true almost everywhere in Georgia. For instance, pork is universally agreed as the default protein. It doesn't matter if it's chopped or pulled, taken from a shoulder or a whole ham, cooked low over oak or hickory — it's the heart of a proper Georgian barbecue. You'll find sides like ribs and chicken to round out the menu, but pork is always the centerpiece. Beef briskets can be found here and there (especially in Atlanta), but it's imported by transplant pitmasters rather than being a homegrown tradition.

Sauce is where Georgians begin to differ. A tomato base is the closest thing to a statewide default, but you'll find the sauce with varying levels of sweetness and heat from one kitchen to the next. Some may even make it thicker than others. Head toward Athens and vinegar takes over. Around Macon, Savannah, and Columbus, mustard sauce has been the standard for generations — Macon's Fincher's Bar-B-Q has been serving its version since 1936.

In Atlanta, though, things become muddier. Like most big cities, the BBQ scene here is a melting pot of different styles being pulled from Texas, Tennessee, the Carolinas, and even overseas in Korea, tossed together by dozens of restaurants and smokehouses . There's no concrete "Atlantan-style" barbecue (even the best barbecue restaurant in the state is a fusion of Southern and Korean-style). Still, if we look at Google search data in Georgia, it seems like most people here love their barbecue made Memphis-style: pork ribs and pulled pork, coated in a heavy dry rub, with the sauce acting as a dip or garnish rather than the centerpiece.