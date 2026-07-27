The Must-Have Ingredient For Making Irresistible Tuna Melts

Tuna melts make for a delightful lunch that's easy to put together. Crispy toasted bread, creamy mayonnaise mixed with succulent canned tuna, all topped with oozing, melty cheese — what's not to love? As with most classic sandwiches, everyone's got their own way to prepare it. Yet, when we spoke with experts about the best tips for making irresistible tuna melts, they all seemed to agree on one thing: Don't skip the onion.

We love a finely diced red onion mixed in our tuna salad, which also brings a slight crunch, but you can also get away with shallots or sliced green onions. You can even opt to place rings of sliced red onion on top of the tuna mix when building the sandwich. Since there are so many different types of alliums that can be added in various ways, it's easy to customize a tuna melt recipe to suit everyone's taste.

Another way to amp up the flavor is with minced garlic, but not too much. The pungent, savory zing works beautifully with the rich flavor of tuna salad and melted cheese, as the acidity cuts through right where it's needed.