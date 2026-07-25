Small Kitchen, No Pantry? Turn To The Corner For A Simple Solution

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When it comes to small kitchens, optimizing every square inch matters. If you find yourself envying those spacious, walk-in pantries in gigantic kitchens where space seems infinite, it's understandable. But there are tons of solutions to make the most of the kitchen you've got, and one might be hidden in plain sight. Look around your kitchen. Are there any unused spaces? If you happen to have a bare corner, that little nook might make the perfect spot for a corner pantry.

Even if a corner seems tiny, building or buying a pantry to optimize space can make a big difference in your overall kitchen storage. You don't need to plan a full kitchen reno to add a corner pantry, either. Stand-alone corner cabinets and pantries are a great way to get the storage without the construction or breaking the bank. Cabinets like the Vabches Farmhouse Tall Corner Cabinet make a stylish addition to a spare corner and are available in several colors and finishes.

That said, if you have more square footage to work with, turning a bare corner into a pantry can also be an opportunity to create a whole new workspace in your kitchen. Include a countertop in your corner pantry design, and an empty corner becomes a trendy British-inspired kitchen design piece known as a scullery, which can serve as a secondary prep space in addition to providing extra storage.