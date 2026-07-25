We might live in the golden age of culinary experiments, but some recipes are still considered sacred. Tonkotstu ramen remains defined by pork bone broth, you can't make risotto alla milanese without saffron, and you really should never add cream to a carbonara. Similarly, there's only one bread that an authentic cheesesteak should be served in, according to Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks: an Amoroso roll.

"What makes an Amoroso roll stand out is its balance of texture and structure. It has a soft, airy interior that absorbs the juices from the steak, cheese, and toppings without becoming soggy, while the lightly crisp exterior provides just enough bite to hold everything together," he told Tasting Table. "This combination allows the bread to complement the sandwich rather than compete with it." Beyond culinary reasoning, Hayes also believes that eateries that use Amoroso rolls are staying true to the roots of the classic cheesesteak. "It's a key reason why many of Philadelphia's most iconic cheesesteak shops, and Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, choose Amoroso as the foundation for every sandwich."

Philly cheesesteaks have historically been made in soft, Italian-style hoagies — the sandwich bread with war-time origins. Amoroso rolls are a brand of these aforementioned rolls that have been manufactured by a family-run bakery in Philadelphia for over 120 years, and it's long been acknowledged that this Philly classic is the best bread for a good cheesesteak.