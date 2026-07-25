The Only Bread A Cheesesteak Expert Trusts
We might live in the golden age of culinary experiments, but some recipes are still considered sacred. Tonkotstu ramen remains defined by pork bone broth, you can't make risotto alla milanese without saffron, and you really should never add cream to a carbonara. Similarly, there's only one bread that an authentic cheesesteak should be served in, according to Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks: an Amoroso roll.
"What makes an Amoroso roll stand out is its balance of texture and structure. It has a soft, airy interior that absorbs the juices from the steak, cheese, and toppings without becoming soggy, while the lightly crisp exterior provides just enough bite to hold everything together," he told Tasting Table. "This combination allows the bread to complement the sandwich rather than compete with it." Beyond culinary reasoning, Hayes also believes that eateries that use Amoroso rolls are staying true to the roots of the classic cheesesteak. "It's a key reason why many of Philadelphia's most iconic cheesesteak shops, and Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, choose Amoroso as the foundation for every sandwich."
Philly cheesesteaks have historically been made in soft, Italian-style hoagies — the sandwich bread with war-time origins. Amoroso rolls are a brand of these aforementioned rolls that have been manufactured by a family-run bakery in Philadelphia for over 120 years, and it's long been acknowledged that this Philly classic is the best bread for a good cheesesteak.
Which breads shouldn't be used for a cheesesteak?
Hayes and many of Philadelphia's most iconic cheesesteak shops all seem to agree that the best bread option for a Philly cheesesteak is an Amoroso roll. But what about the opposite? Which bread should you never use when deciding to take a crack at a classic Philly cheesesteak recipe at home? "We don't recommend using breads like ciabatta, baguettes, sourdough, brioche, or overly crusty artisan rolls," Hayes advised. "These breads can be too dense, too hard, or too sweet, which changes the eating experience and takes away from what makes a cheesesteak authentic." Within the Amoroso rolls family, you can pick between the classic rolls or a seeded variety, which have grown in popularity over the last couple of decades.
Cheesesteaks are made by taking thin shavings of ribeye, cooking them with onions and peppers, and topping with cheese. Yet, since there are three types of cheese you'll ordinarily find on a Philly cheesesteak, it's fair to wonder: Would your choice of bread change with the choice of cheese? Hayes' answer is no. "Our recommendation doesn't change based on the cheese you choose. Whether you're using Cooper Sharp, provolone, American, or Cheez Whiz, the foundation should always be an Amoroso roll," he insisted. "Its soft interior, slight chew, and ability to hold up to the juices of the steak and melted cheese without falling apart make it the perfect bread for every style of authentic Philly cheesesteak."
Essentially, Hayes' point of view is that there really is no room for experimentation here. "At the end of the day, the bread is just as important as the steak and cheese. If you want a real Philly cheesesteak, it starts with an authentic Amoroso roll," he said.