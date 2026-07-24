Not Barefoot Or Josh: The Best Popular Value Red Wine Is Cheaper And Tastier

As with many price proclamations glaring from retail shelves, bottles of wine can carry sticker shock with little warning or explanation. Wine drinkers are generally forgiving folks, acknowledging the artistry, science, and skill represented in those glasses of vino; but they also tend to be discerning about marketing hoopla versus a genuinely well-structured, fairly priced wine. In that vein, we explored some lower-priced options, then compiled a ranked list of eight popular red "value" wines. One easily claimed the top spot, but it's not from big brands like Barefoot or Josh, instead coming from a well-loved, grocery-chain line — we're talking about Trader Joe's Coastal Merlot.

Our reviewer for this venture was Tasting Table writer Samantha Maxwell, an accredited wine expert with a level 3 certification in wine from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust. While bottles of Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon and Barefoot Pinot Noir were included in the roundup, they landed much further down the list in slots six and seven, respectively, based on flavor and quality, as well as affordability. According to Maxwell, Trader Joe's Coastal Merlot is "available at an incredibly approachable price, but it drinks like a wine that's several dollars more expensive." That "approachable" price is just $4.99 per bottle (with potential leeway for state surcharges or other location-specific anomalies).

Noting that her personal wine preference is a merlot that's relatively light and "less overtly oaky," Maxwell explains why she chose Trader Joe's Coastal Merlot over other reds in the lineup. "I'd describe it as medium-bodied, with fresh, red fruit notes along with some smokiness and a lovely vegetal quality that makes it particularly food-friendly. I'd love to drink it alongside a good steak, since it would hold up to the meat's intensity, offer enough acidity to lighten things up, and not completely overwhelm your palate."