The Beloved Fast Food Dessert Still Made Fresh In-House (But Only At One Location)

It's easy to imagine nostalgic desserts pulled piping-hot from everyday ovens, or at the very least, baked in small cafes with checkered tablecloths and a server named Flo. But one classic fast-food dessert actually meets the usual criteria for home-style goodness: the beloved lemon pie from Chick-fil-A. First served in the original location outside Atlanta, the pie is still made fresh in-house. However, that only happens now in that original restaurant, known as the Dwarf House.

Longtime customers still dream of that luscious, creamy, tangy-sweet lemon pie, which once occupied mainstream menu space across the vast Chick-fil-A empire. But it fell from the limelight in 2012, along with its sidekick cheesecake dessert, after being replaced by two chocolaty newcomers and a selection of creamy sundaes. Despite passionate customer yearnings and even a Facebook campaign launched in 2013, identifying as "Bring Back the Lemon Meringue Pie to Chick-Fil-A," the company remains committed to its discontinuation decision. According to one campaign devotee, who says they reached out and received a corporate response, the pie was discontinued because of "numbers/not selling enough, wanting to try new products, etc."

That leaves the lemon pie in nirvana-like limbo for most patrons — unless they drive all the way to The Pie Shop inside The Dwarf House. The restaurant retains its longtime Dwarf House name given by Chick-fil-A's founder, Truett Cathy, but serves the full Chick-fil-A menu, including the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich birthed in that very location. And, of course, it still dishes out that lemon pie, originally made from scratch by Cathy himself, followed by only two other pie-makers in the restaurant's history. However, there's a lesser-known twist to this story, and it involves the actual lemon pie recipe.