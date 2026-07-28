14 Candies And Confections Cowboys Enjoyed In The American West

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Life seemed simpler when cowboys roamed the land, transcontinental railroads were becoming a thing, and sweet things were plentiful. Manufacturing was a nascent concept, and mass-produced treats were just beginning to become a part of the national lexicon. But sugar is a universal language that binds generations together, so it's not surprising that some of the candies and confections most enjoyed by Old West cowboys include staples familiar to modern readers.

These sweet treats include common, everyday items we now take for granted, but to a saddle tramp riding the range in the mid-to-late-1800s, it seemed like an exotic gift from on high. Of course, there are still several surprising snacks that many young folks today probably haven't heard of. These include the likes of horehound drops or anise candies, hardy things that were common decades ago but have been largely forgotten today. So, get ready to ride, because here are 15 candies and confections that were extremely popular in the American West.