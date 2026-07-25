DiGiorno Is Famous For Frozen Pizza, But You Forgot About Its Rare Donuts
Long famous for cheesy, thick-crust frozen pizza, you probably never really expect much else from DiGiorno. Donuts, especially, are probably nowhere near the top of the list — yet, back in 2021, this brand found a way to surprise everyone. In celebration of National Donut Day, DiGiorno came out with its own version of donuts, in which this classic treat took on the beloved traits of a pizza.
The pizza-donut hybrids, playfully called DiGiornuts, were released on June 4, 2021 in a limited rollout. Not even sold through any official stockist, they were obtainable only through an X (formerly Twitter) giveaway. Fans could enter by replying to DiGiorno's official account for a chance to win half dozen of the donuts. This fleeting exclusivity might explain their descent into obscurity throughout the years, despite having stirred headlines when they were first announced.
As strange as they might sound in concept, the DiGiornuts still remained familiar through the use of DiGiorno frozen pizzas' quintessential components. Leaning savory rather than sweet, these brioche-donut-pizza hybrids were topped with DiGiorno's signature sauce, a generous sprinkle of cheese, and some dried herbs. Biting into them, you might've also found a delightful surprise stuffed inside in the form of melted mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, and pepperoni. In another version, the donuts were only stuffed with cheese, but also came with shredded pepperoni layered over top.
A rare treat you won't find in stores today
Half a decade has gone by, and while largely forgotten, the DiGiornuts still linger in a few niche corners of social media. One Reddit user posted about having been sent the donuts in a box, and the reactions were a mixed batch. Some were appalled by the mere idea, others were intrigued, and a few comments showed plain confusion. Over at DiGiorno's Facebook page, the announcement post stirred up similar reactions. While certain comments were excited about trying them out, others outright rejected the idea. A small portion, however, said the DiGiornuts reminded them of pizza bagels. "Ah, at first glance I thought you made pizza bagels wrong," one comment read.
Nowadays, your best shot at trying out these pizza donuts is to recreate them yourself at home, Grab some savory cheese-stuffed donuts, or make them from scratch, and load them up with your preferred pizza toppings. A few of the classics, such as marinara sauce and some pizza spices, will always do the trick. You can also add small slices of pepperoni for good measure. About 25 minutes in an oven at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit, plus an extra five minutes with the addition of your favorite types of cheese, and you'll have made your very own version of DiGiornuts.